Today Is World Bartender Day, Cheers!

Long hours combined with being on their feet 99 per cent of the time — bartenders are the real heroes of the food and drink business. They are indispensable to the hospitality industry. Bartending might appear to be a modern profession, but it isn't — the first bartending job was probably held in the 1400s. It is said to have emerged several thousand years ago in various locations such as Rome, Greece, and Asia. At the time, bartenders would have been the innkeepers and owners of alehouses who would make their own brews and liquors to serve the patrons. It wasn't until the 1800s when Jerry Thomas, the “father of bartending”, became popular for the special cocktails he created in his bars in New York City. Thomas was the first one to write a book on bartending, called The Bar-Tender's Guide, alternatively referred to as How to Mix Drinks , which was published in 1862. Since then, the profession of bartending has gained more respect for the creativity, skill, and attention to detail that is involved in creating, making, and serving up drinks.

World Bartender Day, today, February 24, celebrates the creative genius and talents of those at the bars all across the globe. Make it a point to celebrate the people who do way more than make your drinks. Cheers to the men and women who are pouring their hearts out and who give up their nights out so that we can have ours! We are grateful for their hard work and patience. Let's raise a glass or two or three (wink wink)!

Here are some ways we can show we care:

Tip your bartender

Bartenders often rely on tips to make a living wage. According to the Bartender Training Center, some 55% of a bartender's salaries come from tips. The drink rule is $1 for 1 drink but this has evolved to $1 for beers and $2 for cocktails. If it's a two-for-one special, tip for two drinks. You should always tip generously (if you can with cash the first time, even if you will be using your card to pay the bill) especially when your bartender goes above and beyond by lending a sympathetic ear or making a particularly delicious or involved drink. Show your appreciation today, World Bartender Day, by throwing in a little extra. So, if you usually tip 20%, for example, make it 30%.

Try something new

Go to your favourite spot with friends (or fly solo) and, instead of getting the usual, why not ask your bartender what their favourite drink to make is and try that! You can always check out a new place that opened recently or somewhere you have always been wanting to try. You never know; it could become your favourite go-to spot.

Appreciate your bartender

Remember to always be friendly saying things like “please” and “thank you”. Bartenders are people too. The ultimate way of showing your appreciation for someone who's constantly lending you a supportive ear and maybe even giving you some solid advice is to do the same for her. You don't have to make a big deal about it; just saying, “So, what's going on with you?” is enough. If she does open up to you, listen without interjecting with your own perspective or problems, unless she seems to want your advice. Sometimes, we all just need someone to listen. If you have read any of the Boozy Bartender Stories there is so much to learn beyond the glass from your bartender or mixologist. I have been inspired and received many a funny story at the bar.

Spread the word

Don't forget to share the day on social media so that other people know about it too. Posting about the day and your favourite bars and bartenders on social media will encourage others to take part in the celebrations and support the bartenders they know, too.

