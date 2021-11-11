Visa presents Jamaica Food & Drink Festival 2021 In D'Kitchen

“JFDF2021 is bringing the flavour and vibes back to Kingston with the first series of Interactive Culinary Events for the year,” Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) director Nasma Chin has hinted.

“We are thrilled to continue to raise the bar and continuously innovate our events while adapting to the current environment,” she added.

What can patrons expect from JFDF 2021? How about Jamaica's first brick and mortar experience kitchen! JA Food & Drink Kitchen will offer world-class design, cutting-edge equipment, and the ideal setting to create fresh and exciting food and drink experiences or elevate your cooking skills. It's a definite game-changer.

JFDF in the D'Kitchen is where fully vaccinated guests, from November 24 to December 5, will be treated to a series of interactive chef-guided events as well as cooking and cocktail classes, interactive nights out, spirited seminars, kids' classes and brunch. A smorgasbord of culinary experiences will be brought to you with the help of JFDF's presenting partner Visa, which has been a significant part of the event for the past three years.

“We at Visa are always working to connect customers with industry leaders who provide the best of service in the industry. Our partnership with the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival has been a remarkable one, both for our consumers and us at Visa,” said Waldemar Cordero, Visa's head of marketing for the Caribbean and Central America.

“This year we are excited to be a part of the launch of JFDF in The Kitchen, which is the first of its kind in Jamaica and is guaranteed to provide an exceptional cooking experience for all.”

The best part about launching the JFDF Kitchen at the Jamaica Food & Drink Festival? The fun doesn't have to end with the festival. Starting December 7, the interactive culinary experiences will continue year-round in the JFDF Kitchen, proving once and for all that Food Is In!

If you consider yourself a foodie, a chef-in-training or maybe just need a fun night out with friends, roll up your sleeves, slip on your heels, and get ready to have some fun In D'Kitchen! Follow @JaFoodandDrink on Instagram to learn more.