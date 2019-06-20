Want to make your grilled meats irresistible? Add some smoke.

There is science behind why foods that have a smoky flavour are so delicious. For example, there are numerous ways to cook a steak which include using a cast-iron skillet and a gas grill. The cast-iron pan produces an exceptional crust, and a gas grill can get hot super-fast as well as maintain a steady low temperature for long periods. However, charcoal grilling gives a delicious smoky flavour that you just can't replicate with other cooking styles.

When you grill using coal, the fat renders and falls on the hot coals, and this smoke rises to envelop the meat. This smoke is full of flavourful sticky particles that adhere to the meat, making it so much more delicious. This is yet another reason why Jamaican jerk is irresistible.

But wait, there's more.

Want even more smoky flavour? Try adding fragrant wood chips. Depending on the taste that you're going for and the kind of protein, there are many kinds of wood that you could use. There's the ever-popular mesquite with an unmistakable flavour that is very strong and sweet; there's hickory that has bacon undertones; there's guava wood that has a subtle, semi-sweet aroma; and jerk's favourite pimento wood which is sweet and aromatic.

The best way of imparting more smoky flavour using wood chips is to soak them for half-hour before using. Evenly spread the drained wood chips over white-hot coals, ensuring not to smother them. Close the grill's lid and allow the chips to burn and smoke before placing par-cooked or seared meat on the grill. Remember: though smoke can transform a cut of meat into something unforgettable, be careful not to oversmoke. The rule of thumb for using wood chips on your charcoal barbecue is not to smoke for more than half the overall cooking time.

