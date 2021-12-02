Budget-Friendly Recipe courtesy of Chef Alex D-Great

Avocado Deep-Fried Devilled Eggs

Serves: 15 people

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

12 boiled eggs

1 uncooked egg

2 cups oil

5 oz panko (breadcrumbs)

3 oz flour

1 avocado

3 oz mayonnaise

1 Scotch bonnet

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Peel boiled eggs and cut in half.

Separate the yolk from the egg white.

Arrange breading station (flour, uncooked egg, panko).

Preheat oil on medium heat.

Dip the cooked egg white in the flour then egg and then panko and fry until golden brown.

In a bowl, whisk cooked egg yolk, mayonnaise, avocado, Scotch bonnet and salt and pepper.

Mix until smooth then pipe it in the fried egg whites.

Enjoy!

