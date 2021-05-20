On the Menu — May 20, 2021
Butcher Block Gourmet StoreThursday, May 20, 2021
|
Thursday Food plates a Perfect Ten Baked Cod and Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi.
Perfect Ten Baked Cod
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
½ sleeve buttery round crackers (such as Ritz), crushed
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound thick-cut cod loin
½ lemon, juiced
¼ cup dry white wine
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon chopped green onion
1 lemon, cut into wedges
Method:
Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
Place 2 tablespoons butter in a microwave-safe bowl; melt in microwave on high, about 30 seconds. Stir buttery round crackers into melted butter.
Place remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a 7x11-inch baking dish. Melt in the preheated oven, 1 to 3 minutes. Remove dish from oven.
Coat both sides of cod in melted butter in the baking dish.
Bake cod in the preheated oven for 10 minutes. Remove from oven; top with lemon juice, wine, and cracker mixture. Place back in oven and bake until fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, about 10 more minutes.
Garnish baked cod with parsley and green onion. Serve with lemon wedges.
Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi
This Ginger Glazed Mahi Mahi is bursting with flavour and combines both sweet and sour taste sensations.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root
1 clove garlic, crushed or to taste
2 teaspoons olive oil
4 (6 ounces) mahi mahi fillets
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Method:
In a shallow glass dish, stir together the honey, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, ginger, garlic and olive oil. Season fish fillets with salt and pepper, and place them into the dish.
If the fillets have skin on them, place them skin side down. Cover, and refrigerate for 20 minutes to marinate.
Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Remove fish from the dish, and reserve marinade. Fry fish for 4 to 6 minutes on each side, turning only once, until fish flakes easily with a fork.
Remove fillets to a serving platter and keep warm.
Pour reserved marinade into the skillet, and heat over medium heat until the mixture reduces to a glaze consistently. Spoon glaze over fish, and serve immediately.
Recipes from: www.allrecipes.com
