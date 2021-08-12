celebratelife, Drink Prosecco

How to turn a regular day into an extraordinary one? Raise a glass of Prosecco of course! And guess what? Tomorrow is National Prosecco Day! And with budget-friendly Italian sparklers available there's no reason not to #celebratelife and raise a toast to the remaining days of summer.

In Italy, Prosecco refers solely to wines made within three specific designated appellations produced with at least 85% Glera. Primarily grown and bottled in the Veneto region of Italy, Prosecco's draw is its elegant mousse. In wine-speak, the mousse is the lovely, persistent bubbles. These bubbles give Prosecco the sparkle that makes it so appealing for celebrations. Prosecco is typically frizzante (fizzy) or spumante (fully sparkling). As far as sweetness, from driest to sweetest: Brut, Extra Dry, Dry and Demi-Sec.

Here are five proseccos that you absolutely must try! If you haven't already!

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso: The world's favourite Prosecco, Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut. The grapes from the province of Treviso, an area that has always produced high-quality Prosecco, give this sparkling wine a luminous straw yellow hue and its emphatic yet stylish mousse. The bouquet is redolent of golden apple, while the palate is appealingly marked by aromatic notes of golden apple, white peach, and honey. Perfect serve: on its own, well chilled, throughout a meal, or in cocktails.

Canella Prosecco: This serves as a wonderful aperitif. It is straw yellow in colour with a lively perlage, and a fresh, fruity, and aromatic bouquet. On the palate it combines softness and freshness. Foodie pairings include fish, fresh cheeses, risotto, pasta dishes and white meat.

Cinzano Prosecco: Fresh, fizzy, and fruity with flavours reminiscent of apple and pear. It has a sweet scent and a soft touch in the mouth and as such, it is perfect as an aperitivo, or for blending in cocktails. Other foodie pairings could be spicy food, when aromatic but not too hot, such as curried or tandoori chicken. A nice pairing for vegetable dishes and soups, and also very good paired with savoury vegetable tarts or fresh cheese.

Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco DOC Spumante Extra Dry: Is made from 100% Glera grapes in the province of Treviso. It features, when poured and tasted, white foam; lively, fine, and persistent perlage; pale straw yellow colour; an intense aroma of candied fruits and sweet flowers; and a fresh and delicate taste with an aromatic finish.

Tosti 1820 Prosecco: The combination of the Prosecco DOC grapes and the historic bubble-producing culture Tosti offers a Prosecco Tosti that's excellent as an aperitif.

“Living Prosecco Tosti”. This prosecco gives an abundant and persistent froth with a perlage that is fine, consistent, and persistent. Tosti 1820 Prosecco is light straw yellow with sparkling reflections. Gentle and fresh, the delicate aromatic note blends with the fruity notes. The taste is mellow and lively.

Let's lift your spirits! Find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops