NoReservations — Fresh Catch & Wine Pairings for Lent @ Port Royal

Wine and fish are long-time besties. They have enjoyed what seems like a lifelong harmony on the palate and in the kitchen. There is a proverb that says: “Fish, to taste right, must swim three times — in water, in butter, and in wine.” It was the French culinary artist August Escoffier (known as the king of chefs and the chef of kings) who said, “Fish without wine is like egg without salt.

This year we decided to rewrite the rules for food and drink. Some of the most fascinating foodie discoveries have come from pushing the boundaries that expand beyond the hallowed walls of restaurants. Today's food + drink + travel journal entry is one that exposes and transports you, our trusty reader, to an afternoon of fish, wine, and pure reasoning in Port Royal with the resident fisherfolk and experts on the subject.

I found myself in Port Royal at the water's edge calling and beckoning to some fishermen who looked like they were about to head out to sea. I managed to get their attention before they left the dock and quickly made my way over. On the way, I ran into “Barry”, 63, who not only lives in Port Royal but has been fishing there for the last 43 years. Barry shares that he has only caught enough to cook and enjoys his fish “fry,” “steam,” “brown stew” or “roast”. He was curious about trying something new beyond the usual (rum) — like wine with the fish he had just caught. Off he went back out to sea to see what he could add to his already bountiful haul.

I remember the building where they were docked being a restaurant at some point. Now, it is abandoned and functions as a communal space where the fishermen dock, cook fresh catch (whatever they do not sell), and some even sleep there — I noticed a gentleman napping on my way in. I had my trusty cooler bag in tow, acrylic stemless tumblers, and flutes, and …well, of course wine — 1928 Cavicchioli Prosecco, Kung Fu Girl Riesling — Washington State (Rieslings are making a comeback), Torresella Pinot Grigio Rosé, and Love Noir Pinot Noir. After a quick reasoning with 'Rammy' (canoe captain and general organiser) we agreed that he would go out with his crew and get a couple more pots and upon his return we would sip and share wine over fish.

A few hours later (back at the dock)… Rammy, also known as Tajay, tells me about the distinct types of fish as people come in to buy fresh fish. Some of them I know and some I am meeting for the first time. Rammy has been fishing since he was roughly 18 years old. It was not until he was 20 years old that he started “going out to far sea” — Rammy is now 38 years old. Fabian aka Wigga, Andre and Daniel are his trusty disciples and form part of his fishing crew. It was like meeting up with old friends again after first meeting them officially on the dock.

We drank and reasoned and shared our way through 1928 Cavicchioli Prosecco, Kung Fu Girl Riesling, Torresella Pinot Grigio Rosé, and Love Noir Pinot Noir.

Rammy on 1928 Cavicchioli Prosecco: “Any fish, any style we will eat it”, and I absolutely agree …Prosecco and sparkling in general tend to pair well with just about everything. This was the crowd favourite and though we had only one bottle we made it work and I was even asked for seconds.

Kung Fu Girl Riesling — I have not met a Riesling I did not like — some are on the drier side (like this one), and some are more fruit-forward. Winna winna Riesling and fish dinna! This Riesling was created as a killer white wine that pairs well with any Asian food – in other words, any dish that is savoury, spicy or sweet. So, brown stew fish, steam fish, and certainly escoveitch fish made great companions for a Kung Fu Girl Riesling Fish Feast.

Note to reader: When it comes to food and wine pairings not everyone knows where to start. Keep it simple. Trust the process and your tastebuds, and do not worry about creating the perfect match. It is all about the predominant tastes in the food — salt, sweetness, acid, and fat — and the taste of the wine.

The Torresella Pinot Grigio Rosé is light, vibrant, and fresh on the palate yet full-flavoured. Even if it makes an excellent drink on its own (as an aperitif) it expressed itself to the full when accompanying fish dishes with pinkish hints (like salmon) and is also worth trying with recipes that include delicately spicy ingredients. This pairs perfectly with the fish that Rammy grilled on the coal stove.

By the time we got to the Love Noir Pinot Noir we were buzzing. Dre (Andre) added that the Jack (fish) was great with the Pinot Noir, sharing that “the red is more suited to Jack because of the texture of the meat” and it “kinda dark” — dark wine, dark meat, light wine, light meat. He admits “we are rum people” but when it comes to wine he prefers red wine — “my wine to drink is 19 Crimes.” Love Noir is a luxurious, fruit-forward take on Pinot Noir. Robust, jammy flavours of dark cherry and rich espresso spark intensity and intrigue and lead to a smooth, balanced finish with soft hints of vanilla and toasted oak.

We opened every bottle and tasted, laughed, talk about life, all of us agreeing that though we had never met each other before, it was a good day and great connection, filled with excitement and wonder — human to human, breaking bread, over fish and well, off course, wine!

