It's Drink Pink Season!

It's the most magical time of the year: Drink Pink Season! Tomorrow, June 11, is National Rosé Day and I couldn't think of a better way to kick off summer! Just like white and red wine, rosé can be sweet (fruit-forward) or dry. Pink-hued wine is generally made in two ways — one way is to lightly press the red wine grapes and ferment with no skins; the other way is to allow the red-skinned grapes to macerate (soak) for a short time to give the juice the desired colour and depth before the fermentation process that creates rosé.

As the temperature gets hotter, and the beach days, river flexes and BBQ invites start to roll in, I'll be sipping on some blushing bottles in honour of the season #roséallday. Here are some easy-to-find options to add to your must-drink list — best served well-cold! Foodie pairings include fruit, spicy food, anything grilled or BBQ, tangy cheeses and sushi. Oh, and lots of ice! Feel free to experiment and come up with your own pairings! Best shared with friends!

Frontera Cabernet Blush @fronterawines

Frontera Cabernet Blush is a delicate, pretty wine, with fruity aromas of strawberries, cherries and apples from Chile. Well-balanced, with crisp acidity, its playfully sweet finish makes it an attractive choice as an entertaining aperitif.

Woodbridge White Zinfandel @woodbridgewines

This is a blush wine from California that's bright, crisp, pleasant and refreshing with a slightly sweet fruit-forward taste that I like. This wine is great when heavily chilled and served by itself or over ice. With hints of cherry and juicy red fruits, the wine's fruity aromas and flavours come alive through watermelon and strawberry notes.

Barefoot White Zinfandel @barefootwine

Loaded with the refreshing, fruity flavours of sun-kissed strawberries, succulent pears, sweet pineapple, and Georgia peaches, Barefoot White Zinfandel will always leave you asking for one more sip. This blushing wine from California is even better over ice, and is the perfect pairing for fresh fruits, smooth cheeses, and seafood feasts.

Any of these wines would be a great option to make wine cocktails at home and with friends! They'd also be an awesome base to make a juicy tasty strawberry frosé! You can use a drier rosé wine to make this frosty and fun cocktail — my suggestion would be to use wine from Italy, Spain or California!

Frosé

Ingredients:

1 cup of freshly chopped strawberries. If you don't have fresh, frozen works just as well!

2 cups of lemonade simple syrup. You can make this using equal parts of lime juice and brown sugar (bring to a boil and strain)! If you want to replace the sugar, I suggest using honey or agave syrup — no heat required!

1 bottle of rosé (750ml)

Method:

Combine 1 cup of lemonade concentrate and 1 cup of freshly chopped strawberries (or frozen).

Add this mix to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from the stove and let cool. Once cooled strain the mixture into a container and add the other cup of lemonade simple syrup. Ensure not to press or crust the strawberries when straining …. and ta-daaaaa strawberry lemonade simple syrup.

Combine the entire bottle of rosé and the strawberry lemonade simple syrup. Place mix in a Ziploc bag or an airtight plastic container and place in the freezer for at least 6 hours. Note: The wine mixture will not freeze completely.

When you are ready for frosty fun put the wine mixture in a blender with a handful of ice (I suggest ice that crushes easily).

Pour and serve in your glass of choice and garnish with a lime wheel and or a strawberry.

Sip and enjoy!

Let's lift your spirits!#roséallday find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops!