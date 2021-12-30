Boozy Bartender Stories @ DiBar at Blue Mahoe Estate Café

This week's buzzworthy edition of #ThirstyThursday comes to us courtesy of DiBar located at 30 Haining Road, Kingston 5, where we catch up with resident bartenders Cyan (pronounced Scion) Farquharson and Racquel Maitland.

The newest addition to the crew at DiBar is Racquel Maitland, “born and raised in country”, from Sav, in the warm parish of Westmoreland. Now a resident of Kingston, Maitland remembers meeting alcohol for the first time at the age of 17. “I went to a party in Kingston, and I had a white rum and Boom. I liked it! It gave me a different energy. It made me start to dance and sing, and talk a little bit louder,” recalls Maitland. “In my spare time I normally go to bars, and I would see bartenders mixing. I was amazed! I would approach the bartenders and ask them about the drinks and how they were made. My curiosity and interest would always end up with an exchange of numbers so that they could share the recipes with me. I was always mixing and practising from videos on YouTube. I would go to the supermarket and buy the ingredients from the videos, then go home and experiment to recreate the drinks. A friend of mine suggested that we learn about it. So, we enrolled at the Wray & Nephew Academy, New Kingston, completed a six-week course and became certified mixologists.”

At first, I did it because I wasn't working at the time, and I wanted something to do. It was a great experience. The people that you meet in the field, and the places where you work push and inspire you to continue to mix and improve on your skills.

“Working with Farquharson has also motivated me and I learn more and more from him every day.”

Maitland also created a signature drink (at home) crafted in her own namesake, the “Rackiboo”, which combines Hennessy, Johnnie Walker, Remy Martin, Red Bull, and a tip of lime juice. Much like her signature cocktail Maitland is confident, fun and has a powerful presence that is infectious. “Once I mix a drink that the customer likes and hear things like 'dis nice eeee, talk trute' it gives you more motivation and encourages you. It is rewarding when I make people happy — like when a customer wants another. I started here at DiBar on November 16, 2021. Before coming to DiBar, I had already built up experience at Container Hot Spot, Starz Fusion Lounge, and ATA Bar & Grill.”

Cyan Farquharson, born and raised in Guy's Hill, St Catherine, who now lives in Greater Portmore in the same parish, used to do food prep. “I was not interested in being a bartender when I was in high school (Guy's Hill High). This all changed when we had a field trip, and I went to a function and saw a bartender at work. I was amazed to see the blends, the colours and how he did what he did. After leaving school, I went to Medallion College in Ocho Rios and studied Waitering, Mixology and Food & Beverage. While enrolled in the programme, they would send us to different locations — like hotels in Kingston and Ocho Rios to work functions. I would mostly do waitering because I was not experienced in bartending at that time.

After my stint at Medallion College, I pursued cooking and went to HEART and became a commis chef. Once I finished that course I started sending out résumés to hotels. I got called for an interview at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. When I went there, I thought they were interviewing me to be a chef. They told me that the position was for a waiter. Being young and wanting to work I jumped at the opportunity. I thought I was going to work at the Jamaica Pegasus but was actually transferred to the Knustford Court Hotel, once hired. While at the Knustford Court Hotel for almost three years, I watched and learned from the bartenders there. Then opportunity came calling as the bartender decided to migrate. The manager asked me if I wanted that post and I became one of the head bartenders there and even trained new bartenders. My passion for bartending grew, as a result. For me it is an art. When you put certain things like garnish and colours together, or when you mix spirits together and get a great taste, it feels good when clients love my creation, and they come back and order the same thing.”

To be a good bartender, you must love what you do!

“COVID was a gift,” says Farquharson. “When the pandemic hit Jamaica all the hotels closed, and I found myself out of a job. Truth is, I cannot remember sending my résumé to DiBar but by the grace of God I got a call from Mrs Tomlinson, one of the owners, to come in and do a training session to start working. At the time they already had three bartenders. The only position that was available was for a barista for the café. I took that work for barista, not knowing anything about being a barista, in August 2020. We worked with a team from Deaf Can and they would teach me about how to make the coffee drinks. Because of the pandemic the days tended to be slow. Mr & Mrs Tomlinson promoted me to café and bar manager because everything I do I put my 110% in it. I bartend and mix because I enjoy it.”

I love the team spirit and good vibes here! It is everything! Pure joy! Let's have a cocktail or three, shall we!