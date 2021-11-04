Boozy Bartender Stories: Meet and Greet! Part 1

Bartending is not an easy job. It takes years of practice, and long hours of being on your feet to become a bartender worthy of recognition. One thing about working in the wine & spirits industry, I have always enjoyed meeting my fellow wine & spirit enthusiasts — the bartenders, that is — and have always admired their cool confidence, passion and swag! These are my people! As the year slowly draws to a close, let us move into 2022 by recognising some of the best bartending talents that can be found locally each having their own fan following. I am a fan!

@Myxedspiritzz

Presenting Shakiera Johnson. Johnson was born in Kingston and has lived in Portmore, St Catherine, all her life. She is European Bartending School (EBS)-Certified and is the senior mixologist and founder of M'yxed CocktailsJA. “I created this brand to showcase the love and passion for the craft of mixology, especially as a female in this industry here in Jamaica.”

Shakiera is excited to raise awareness for female bartenders and has over eight years of experience, both locally and internationally. “I've spent most of my years working on one of the world's leading cruise lines — Carnival Cruises — where I provided memorable vacation moments, one sip at a time, until the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, pausing all cruising and travel. So, I had to find some way to keep the love for the art alive. Hence M'yxed CocktailsJA was born.

“Due to the pandemic, events aren't as frequent as before, but when I do get an event to work, I'm ready. I successfully worked the Collection Moda Pop-Up series — in June of this year — spearheaded by Kerry-Ann Clarke (KERRY manwomanhome) and Aeisha Panton (Pussbackfoot). I was asked by Juicy Chef Jacqui Sinclair to be part of the event by serving up some of her delicious cocktails. It was a pleasure to have this opportunity and be recognised while also creating tasty cocktails and networking, as well.”

Since then, Shakiera's client list has grown and she continues to work on events, including Destination Negril.

“It was a star-studded event, where I created signature Bottega cocktails. More recently, Smirnoff Jamaica had a Creative Cocktail competition on social media, and I decided to enter. I was selected as the winner for my creative style of cocktail called Smoked Cherry Berry Refresher.”

Shakiera is the epitome of an enthusiast! I first met her as a guest on the Remy Martin Masterclass & VIP tasting online. As a lover of all things Remy, Shakiera was very engaging, interactive, and even included her own craft cocktails. She is vibrant and always ready and excited to shake and mix things up! “I have a few things popping up here and there, but if anyone is interested to book me for an event, they can e-mail me at myxedspiritz.slj@gmail.com. That's the best way to try my cocktails. And always follow me on social media @Myxedspiritzz.”

Gingery Mango Margarita (Frozen)

Ingredients:

2 oz tequila

1 oz cointreau

2 cups frozen fresh mangoes

1/2 cup frozen fresh pineapples

1 oz lime juice

1 oz ginger syrup

Method:

Add pineapples, fresh mangoes (frozen) add lime juice, homemade ginger syrup, cointreau and tequila to the blender.

Add crushed ice and blend till smooth.

Garnish with a slice of dehydrated pineapple wheel.

Smoked Cherry Berry Refresher

Ingredients:

Cherry wood chips, smoked

3 oz cherry juice, homemade

3-4 fresh strawberries

2 oz Smirnoff Vodka (of course)

1 oz peach schnapps

Method:

Add cherry wood chips to your smoker, infuse glass with smoke.

Add lime juice to mixing glass and add strawberries then muddle.

Add vodka and stir well.

Add crushed ice to smoked glass, double strain over ice.

Pour cherry juice and top up with crushed ice.

Garnish with strawberry.

Cucumber Gimlet

Ingredients:

2-5 cucumber slices, muddled

3 oz Botantist gin

1 oz lime cordial

Method:

Add cucumber slices to shaker with lime juice cordial and muddled.

Add Botantist gin, fresh ice to the shaker with 3 brisk shakes.

Double strain in a chilled coupe glass.

Garnish with a cucumber rose.