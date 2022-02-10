Boozy Romance

Love is in the air! International love day is coming up and I couldn't think of a better way to spark romance and celebrate the spirit of Valentine's than serving up some options for you to express your unconditional love. From rosy-hued and romantic to sweet and frizzante, these potions will keep you and your sweetie sipping together as you celebrate the day of love. For the love of crafting cocktails…

A celebration of love is always made more meaningful with your favourite spirits brands. You can’t go wrong with Baileys for the special woman in your life, and Johnnie Walker is always an excellent option for the man who has stolen your heart. Let’s be honest, though: Any night you decide to open a great bottle of wine is a celebration in itself. Pour your heart out with these wine options that will set the mood for the evening. Berne’s Romance Rosé is straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean. Its soft and light pink colour looks like rosy cheeks after a first kiss. Beautiful floral and berry aromas awaken your senses. And freshly picked summer peaches and strawberry cream dance around your palate. Its unique bottle features a glass stopper and reveals bubble-style indentations as you drink the wine. Taste the sweet life (la dolce vita) with Roscato Rosso Dolce. This Northern Italian sweet red wine packs intense aromas of blackberries and ripe wild berries. It is fresh, lively and frizzante with a soft lingering finish. Or, why not switch it up a bit and try a new varietal like the Vermentino by Sassoregale from Italy. Its aromatic profile can include floral notes (who doesn’t like flowers on Valentine’s Day), citrus fruits, white fruits and sometimes a nutty quality. On the palate, its flavours range from citrus fruits to mineral notes and even salinity. Vermentino is known for its distinctive nut finish, reminiscent of almonds. Maybe you want to drink like the stars such as DJ Khaled and Drake: Bartenura Moscato - Slightly effervescent or “frizzante” if you’re fancy, with notes of wildflowers, ripe melons and honey followed by flavours of pear, nectarines and apricot. Throw traditional pairing notions out the window, Italy’s Bartenura Moscato pairs perfectly with whatever you like, especially good company! Up for some California love? This wine is a straight-up easy sipper and full of fruity character. Meiomi is a beautiful Pinot Noir that carries aromas of bright strawberry, jammy fruit, mocha, vanilla and toasty oak. The rich cherry flavour is complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry. Enjoy with turkey, salmon or beef dishes. If you want to add some sizzle and are a fan of fizz, why not try any of these sparkling options …pop, clink, sip! #Cheers. Mionetto Brut & Mionetto Rosé are easy drinking, deliciously crisp proseccos that are versatile and appeal to those with expensive taste without the hefty price tag! Sparkle with Ruffino Prosecco Rosé with its very fine and persistent perlage. The colour is light pink and you get bold aromas of wild strawberries and candy. The palate is fresh and fruity. Fine bubbles with a lively and juicy finish. Excellent as an aperitif together with cold dishes and fried food. It goes perfectly with risotto and lightly spiced dishes. Turn the heat up sans alcohol and add a touch of sophistication with France’s Challand non-alcoholic sparkling wine available in Instagram, Facebook spirits! White Grape, Apple, Peach Grape, Raspberry Grape and Red Grape. No added sugars, colours and preservatives. Find and follow me @raihndrops on and Tik Tok. Let’s lift your Spirits!