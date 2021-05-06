Cheers, Mom!

With Sunday being Mother's Day, I am reminded in so many ways just how blessed I am to have my mother, Marcia Ann Taylor Sibblies! To know Mummy is to also know Marcia Ann. Affectionately known as Mummy or Marci, she is full of life and a lot of fun! A rock of emotional and spiritual support for my family, I always look forward to her Daily Bread motivational quotes that usually arrive at sunrise every day via Whatsapp. Mummy has always encouraged me in my professional career and is my number one cheerleader, always supporting me in the pursuit of my wildest dreams. She is the ultimate nurturer, comforter, and is an amazing shoulder to lean on. My mother is super sweet, just like her mother …my dear grandma. I am always pleasantly surprised when former colleagues of my mom — sometimes random strangers — come up to me and ask about her, always wanting me to tell her hello!

Mummy has impacted so many with her cool, warm, and welcoming spirit. Many of you may not know this but my mother is the reason I am fluent in French. She always wanted me to do a foreign language and made sure of that, at school and after school, by sending me to Alliance Française to continue lessons. This started from the beginning of prep school all the way to the 13th grade. Even after leaving university, I remember she called several times while I was at work, to my annoyance, to remind me to apply for a programme that allowed you to teach English in France. I applied just so she'd stop calling! What you now know is that I was successfully accepted to the programme and ended up teaching English in Normandy, France, at a French cooking school for a year.

In 2019, I almost lost her when she was hit by a car while crossing the road in front of her house. But my mom's a tough cookie. That year Mummy was my Christmas miracle, and to this day I am touched by the blessing that is her. This weekend I will be toasting her with margaritas made with fresh strawberries as requested! Like me, Mummy loves a tart cocktail!

Mummy's Strawberry Margarita

Ingredients:

½ oz lime juice

2 oz El Jimador 100% Blue Agave Silver Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Cariburst Lemonade Juice Concentrate (sweet & sour mix)

A handful of fresh strawberries

Lime wedges

The Shakedown:

1. Run a lime wedge along the outer rim of the glass and dip the rim in sea salt. Set aside.

2. In a cocktail shaker, muddle fresh strawberries. Then add the lemonade concentrate, the tequila, Cointreau and the lime juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake until thoroughly chilled (15 seconds). The bottom of the shaker should be slightly frosty.

3. Fill the glass with fresh ice and strain into glassware. Garnish with a lime wedge and a strawberry and serve.

Ladies first!

In the spirit of Mother's Day I asked some of my fellow wine and spirit enthusiasts what they were sipping with mom this weekend. Here's what they said:

Laura Marley, co-founder and marketing strategist at Passion Fruit Agency, said, “We'll be drinking Mionetto because …ummm… bubbles!” It's one of those light and lively wines that you can drink all day and that's what they intend on doing. To me she is “Lady Diana”; to Laura she is the “prosecco princess”. I've had the pleasure of spending time with these two and it's been nothing short of good fun, roaring laughter, and lots of conversation. “I usually add a splash of Chambord (raspberry liqueur) to give it a little more character,” Laura says. If you decide to sub out the prosecco and use Champagne with Chambord instead, go ahead and share a Cham Cham with mom for a delightful raspberry-filled mimosa on Mother's Day.

Kandice Jamieson, brand manager, Betco Premier, said, “Most likely, Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon”. Great selection, Kandice! This wine comes from Beringer's luxury portfolio and my thoughts are that it couldn't be more fitting for mom!

Debra Taylor-Smith, trade development manager at Select Brands — Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Valdobiaddene, Italy

“My mom will be 90 this year, so to celebrate her on this day and every day, we will be giving God thanks for his blessings and celebrate with the delightful bubbly Santa Margherita prosecco:

“The wine is dry with fine, lively bubbles, delicate pear, and apple fruit aromas and a crisp finish. Whether served at the beginning of a beautiful evening for two or sipped throughout a lively meal with friends, this celebrated bubbly has versatility at the table that can be shared time and time again. The elegant mousse can refresh your palate for the next bite, and the greater complexity and intensity of our prosecco will not get overwhelmed by heavier dishes such as pasta carbonara with shrimp, grilled vegetables drizzled with Italian olive oil and parmesan cheese, or simply prepared fillet of beef with rosemary.”

Kathryn Silvera, advertising & marketing manager at Chas E Ramson: Known as Kat to her close friends, she is fun-loving and enjoys staycations and vacations with her mummy, Elizabeth Silvera! “So this Mother's Day, I celebrate her with a homemade charcuterie board, dessert from @LeMacaron and @Tosti1820 Butterfly demi-sec! It offers fresh and light bubbles for fly aperitifs, is moderately sweet, and gives an amiably dry, intense, and tasty bubbles.”

Now the gents

“Close is an understatement when it comes to my mother Carolyn Reid. We plan and watch our TV shows together! I can talk to my mother about anything …hold a deep reasoning, or an easy-going conversation on the verandah! My mother is my world and my queen! She is the reason I believe I can do anything! Though this weekend is Mother's Day, May 11th is my mother's birthday, and I can't think of anything better to fete her with than Tosti Prosecco Rosé. Tosti 1820 Prosecco Rosé has an elegant perlage, charm, and grace as every mother has through the eyes of their sons. It's new, and it's the feminine side of the internationally successful prosecco; perfect to celebrate the great success of the world, mothers!” — Stephen Reid, brand manager, Chas E Ramson.

Kemmar Lewis — category manager, spirits & brews at CPJ, says he'll be sipping on skinny cocktails made with La Croix sparkling water with his health-conscious mom as she likes to manage her sugar intake. Bombay Sapphire Collins for two, please! This classic gin cocktail — Tom Collins — is deliciously refreshing and is a blast with Bombay Sapphire. Ingredients: 35 ml Bombay Sapphire gin, 20 ml fresh lemon juice, 20 ml simple syrup, 50 ml La Croix sparkling water. Add Bombay Sapphire, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice to a tall glass. Fill the glass with ice and shake for 30 seconds. Add more ice, then add the sparkling water. Shake to mix well, then garnish with a lemon twist.

Find me on Instagram @raihndrops! Let's lift your spirits and have a Happy Mother's Day!