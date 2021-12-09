Chopping It Up with Appleton Rum and Copperwood Pork at the JFDF

On the eve of the culmination of the 2021 Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF), patrons got their fill of pork and rummy drinks at the aptly titled Rum Chop interactive night out.

Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Executive Chef Mark Cole offered patrons three dishes — crispy pork belly with smoked cauliflower purée served with spicy basil-pumpkin syrup and organic greens; grilled honey and sorrel lacquered pork tenderloin with caramelised grapes and onions served alongside grilled herbed asparagus; and whipped goat cheese with candied bacon and jerk melba toast alongside a Scotch bonnet shooter. Caterer Kerry-Ann Lyn impressed patrons with crispy pork belly on a bed of sticky rice topped with Asian slaw and a sweet sesame sauce; barbecue pulled pork crostini topped with caramelised onions and feta; and candied bacon chocolate chip cookies.

Appleton Estate Rum was the tipple of choice at Rum Chop, and the mixologists pulled out the brand's signature cocktails Stormy Valley, Estate Daiquiri, and Appleton Estate Old Fashioned.