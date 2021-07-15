Daiquirí, Cuba!

I was today years old when I discovered that Daiquirí is a small village located 14 miles east of Santiago de Cuba. So it isn't just a drink …who knew?! Here's the back story. Jennings Cox, an American engineer, supervised a mining operation located in Daiquirí. It's said that after work, Cox and his team would gather at the Venus bar where Cox combined Bacardi, lime and sugar in a tall glass of ice. He named his new beverage after the Daiquiri mines and the drink soon became a staple in Havana, Cuba, circa 1898. Around 1909 Admiral Lucius W Johnson, a US Navy medical officer, tried and liked the drink, and introduced it to the Army and Navy Club in Washington, DC. Over the next few decades the Daiquiri rose to fame and apparently was one of the favourite drinks of writer Ernest Hemingway and President John F Kennedy.

Contrary to popular belief, the Daiquiri is a family of cocktails whose main ingredients are rum, citrus juice (usually lime), and sugar — add mint and sparkling water and you have yourself a mojito (Mojito Day was July 11)! No surprise here that the Mojito was also born in Cuba. Back to Daiquiri …though sometimes served frozen, the blender just makes it easier to make versus manual ice crushing. Today, we see Daiquiris being made and presented with a texture that is similar to a smoothie and with a variety of flavours. Every year on July 19 National Daiquiri Day is celebrated with a rum-based cocktail. So get your blenders and pitchers ready!

It's also no surprise that National Hot Dog Day (July 21) falls just a couple of days after Daiquiri Day and makes a perfect foodie partner for all things Daiquiri!

To make your own Daiquiri with @bacardi you need 50 ml of Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, 25 ml of lime juice, and 2 tsp of extra fine sugar.

Stir — place sugar and freshly pressed lime juice into a cocktail shaker and stir until the sugar has dissolved.

Pour in the Bacardi rum and fill the shaker with half-cubed ice, followed by some half-crushed ice.

Shake — place the lid on the shaker and shake vigorously until thoroughly chilled.

Strain — finally, strain through a fine tea strainer into a chilled coupette. Garnish with a mint leaf.

If you are looking to source another rum to make your Daiquiri and add to your collection, add something Guyanese, like Demerara Diamond Reserve White @diamondreserverums — produced on the banks of the Demerara River, and brought to you by the makers of El Dorado Rum. This delicate light rum from the Demerara region is alive with crisp notes and a slight hint of creaminess. The name “Demerara” comes from a variant of the Arawak word “immenary” or Dumaruni” which means “river of the letter wood”. This rum is wonderful for Daiquiris, craft cocktails and even sipping.

You should also try Jamaica's very own expression @monymuskplantation — Monymusk Plantation White Rum (NOT overproof) is a blend of rums that have been matured for at least two years and selected from charred American oak barrels. The aged rum, once gold in colour, was transformed to a colourless liquid by a filtration process utilising natural coconut filters. This rum has a rich mix of fruit and spice with a sweet lingering taste to the palate. This white rum has a smooth and dry finish with a complexity of flavours that adds to its uniqueness. It can also be enjoyed in a cocktail, neat or over a glass of ice.

Enjoy your Daiquiris responsibly! Let's lift your spirits! Find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops