DIY Summer Coolers

Can you feel the heat? Summer is here, and for us in Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean we definitely need very chilled libations. In fact, anything delicious, boozy and frozen is required to endure and get past this heat. This week we focus on a few DIY (do it yourself) cocktails that will allow you to conquer the heat in a delicious and frozen way. For restaurants and hotels, frozen cocktails are money-makers but are also sweet deals for the customer as the drink lasts twice as long than an ordinary cocktail. The perception of frozen cocktails is that they are generally sweet, but you could consider a refreshing option instead to reduce the sugar intake.

What you will need

To create your frozen drink, you will need a blender, bar spoon, jigger (for measurements), an ice scoop and appropriate glassware. Then, consider what spirit you would like to use (rum, vodka, bourbon, whisky, tequila, brandy or gin). Your selected spirit or spirits must not exceed two ounces (combined), as we want to ensure that we are drinking responsibly. Please bear in mind that you could create a spirit-free version of the cocktail — we call this a mocktail or virgin drink. In addition, you will require some fruit to include fresh limes/lemons, liqueurs, fruit liqueurs, and simple syrup (clear syrup).

Featured Cocktails

The Daiquiri

A classic frozen cocktail is that of a frozen daiquiri, but what is a daiquiri? A daiquiri consists of rum, lime, and simple syrup. In proportions, you will need 1.5-2 oz of rum, ½ oz lime juice and ½ oz simple syrup. To convert to a frozen drink, we add a scoop and a half of ice and increase the syrup proportion to one ounce. Once we have mastered this simple recipe of rum, lime and syrup we can get creative! To this base you could add any fruit or fruit-flavoured mix to create a special daiquiri. For example, if you added a strawberry mix or actual strawberries, then you would create a strawberry daiquiri. Or better yet, utilise the fruits in season such as mangoes or papaya to create a beautiful mango daiquiri or papaya daiquiri.

An alternative option is to purchase some fruit liqueurs such as blue curacao, blackberry brandy, sour apple mix, mango mix and add the syrup and lime for a more lighter cocktail base.

The Swizzle

Talk about refreshing and light-based! In a highball glass, add 1 tsp of granulated sugar and dissolve in 2 ounces club soda, then add ½ ounce lime juice, 3 drops of Angostura bitters and 1 ounce of your flavoured liqueur of choice. Add ice then top off with soda water. Add an appropriate garnish.

This summer, get creative! The Bar None team invites readers to share with us images of their summer cocktail creations. Our team will be highlighting your cocktails over the summer. Please ensure you share your recipes and a photo of the finished cocktail to debbiansm@gmail.com. As a reminder, you must be 18 or older to participate.

Readers' Feedback:

Imagine if we embraced life's moments big and small, without reservation. Together, we might fill the world with contagious joy. Please share with meyour wines, spirits and cocktail experiences or comments on the above article at debbiansm@gmail.com, or follow me on IG @debbiansm #barnoneja.

Debbian Spence-Minott

An Alumna of the US Sommelier Association

CEO of the Academy of Bartending, Spirits & Wines

President – Jamaica Union of Bartenders and Mixologists (JUBAM) Limited