Drink Trends of 2022, According to the Pros

Rick Anand, co-founder of Royal Jamaican Rums & Spirits

Wow, 2022! Who would have thought we would still be in the middle of a pandemic for this long? As with most things in life we've all had to learn and adapt to the reality of the 'new normal'. This also applies to the drinks industry, which has shifted from the hospitality service to be more home-focused. Not being able to socialise has encouraged people to become more creative in making their own beverages. Individuals are more aware of what goes into their drinks.

As a new start-up, RJ Rums & Spirits has a company mantra that is ingrained in our corporate culture:

Pivot…to change and alter the course of the business at a moment's notice based on consumer trends.

Our industry needs to keep up with ever-changing customer preferences and demands. In the quest for healthier lifestyles people are looking for lower sugar, more natural local ingredients, and less alcohol.

RJ Rums & Spirits recently launched a new sorrel beer with these key factors in mind. We strive to use natural local ingredients to maintain a lower carbon footprint. Our incredible tasting sorrel is sourced right here in Jamaica. Later this year we are poised to launch an innovative new pre-made cocktail with lower sugar, lighter alcohol and no preservatives that will be very unique in the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail category.

We've also realised that big shifts are upon us, notably the incredible growth for non-alcoholic alternatives to the traditional drink offerings. As a result, RJ Rums & Spirits will be launching the Caribbean's first hand-crafted soda line, with locally inspired natural flavours, no preservatives, and pure cane sugar. Interest in this Jamaican craft soda line has been very positive; as a result, we have just received our first export order.

This ever-changing environment drives our innovation, and inspires us to bring new products to market.

