Cheers to another Drink Wine Day celebrated this year on Friday, February 18, according to NationalToday.com. In Jamaica we've come a long way and today can boast a much wider selection and knowledge of wines than, say, a decade ago. So, call up a few friends today and plan a wine evening out for National Drink Wine Day in which only new or favourite wines will be poured.

Head to your preferred wine store or wine bar. Find a type that you like — like pinot grigio or cabernet sauvignon — and then explore wines in that category. It is a great way to learn about new wines and new brands. The staff there will have expert opinions to share on their favourite bottles, and you might make some new friends in the process.

Wine does not have to be expensive to be good. There are plenty of inexpensive options that are still delicious and interesting. Find a per-bottle price point that works for you and start looking at bottles in that range in your local wine shop/market or supermarket. Happy hunting!

Or, opt for a wine tasting or create one with friends at home. It's a great way to sample different varieties of wine and will help you develop your palate and your appreciation for wine. Don't forget to add a cheese and charcuterie board.

You can also take a winery tour. Many wineries run tours of their vineyards and cellars. Seeing where and how they make your favourite wine is an excellent way to learn more about the art of winemaking.

20 reasons to drink wine courtesy of @winefolly.

1. You need a serving of fruit every day.

2. You need more room in the refrigerator shelf.

3. It pairs well with… well, everything.

4. Mimosas are an acceptable breakfast food.

5. Your French conjugations improve after a glass or two.

6. The recipe calls for 2 tbsp of white wine and you don't believe in wastefulness.

7. Because sangria is practically a fruit salad, which makes it a healthy food.

8. It's Monday night and it's going to be a long week.

9. Tuesdays need to be appreciated too.

10. Wednesday starts with the letter “W”.

11. It's Thursday and there's still wine leftover from #WineWednesday.

12. It's Friday night and you (don't) have plans.

13. It's Sunday night and Monday morning looms.

14. If the glass is half-empty, you're not a pessimist, you open another bottle. The holidays are coming.

15. The holidays are over.

16. It's the sweetest reward for surviving rush hour traffic and not yelling expletives.

17. Because Benjamin Franklin was on to something: “Wine makes daily living easier, less hurried, with fewer tensions and more tolerance.”

18. Grapes are a foundational part of the food pyramid.

19. It makes your jokes funnier. It makes everyone else's jokes funnier.

20. You know you want to.

#NationalDrinkWineDay #Drink WineDay #WineDay #Wine #WineLover #WineTasting #WineTime #WineFest — Find and follow me @raihndrops on Instagram. Let's Lift your spirits!