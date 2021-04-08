Hold My Beer!

Did you know that New Beer's Eve was on Tuesday, April 6, and National Beer Day was on Wednesday, April 7?

Happy Brew Year, folks!

I sure love a cold brew or two. As a lover of lager my favourite is @redstripe but there are others! Established in 1928, Red Stripe is still the undisputed Jamaican champion of beers. This beautiful amber lager is full-bodied with a low butterscotch flavour and smooth sensation. Ingredients: pilsen malt, hops, cassava starch, and water. Perfect serve: Ice-cold straight from the bottle! To be clear, lager is a type of beer. The differences between the styles of beer are in how they are brewed. Lagers are beers that ferment slow and low, at low temperatures — the process is called cool fermentation and is followed by maturation in cold storage. Lagers are usually pale, amber, or dark. The result? A crisp and refreshing beer. Red Stripe is a true icon and plays well in the kitchen. It has been known to pop up in sauce, BBQ, and everything grilled!

Est 2018, another local favourite, crafted in Kingston, Jamaica is @TroublesBrewblondie Shine Eye Gyal (Blonde Ale). One of the most approachable styles of beer, this golden or blonde ale is visually appealing, and is a wonderful balance between the malty and hoppy characters. Goes down easy. Rounded and smooth, it's known for its simplicity.

If blondes are not your thing, try the crisp, refreshing, moreish Trouble's Brew Easy Skankin' — the German-style wheat beer, aka a Bavarian Hefeweizen, is awesome! This beer is balanced, layered, smooth and brewed with more than 50% wheat. It also includes malt brewed in the traditional style “long boil”; very little hops. Taste profile: Yeast-forward, banana, clove, and bubblegum. Easy Skankin is easy drinking. Truth be told, I am a fan of both! Perfect serve: Start with the blonde ale, then have the Hefeweizen. Repeat.

Take a trip to Bangalore, India via @masalawokja and try either a Kingfisher or the slow-brewed Taj Mahal Premium Lager. Kingfisher is the largest selling beer in India and stands for excitement, youth, and camaraderie. Taj Mahal is brewed from the finest malt and hops, and is described as a pale lager-style beer, medium in colour, and is slightly hoppy — it's delicious and refreshing.

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, circa 1995 is the Blue Moon Belgian White. Someone said, “A beer this good only comes around once in a blue moon,” and thus Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-style wheat ale was born. It is brewed with orange peel giving it a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. I fell in love with Blue Moon one summer in Seattle. I remember sitting outdoors and my mouth beginning to water when I saw the waiter coming towards us with my tall glass of Blue Moon garnished with a juicy orange slice. In fact, my mouth is watering right now just writing about it! #ThursdayFood, Blue Moon pairs well with seafood such as grilled shrimp, Asian dishes like pad thai, and marinated chicken dishes. Perfect serve: With an orange slice… skin on!

Peroni is Italy's number one premium beer and was established in 1846. It is a pale lager that is described as medium-strength, crisp and refreshing, with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus, and spicy aromatic notes, combined with a surprisingly fast and clean finish. Birra Peroni maintains its unique blend of ingredients such as malted barley and Italian maize to ensure a crisp beer with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus, and spice. Perfect serve: With pizza.

Asahi: Born in 1987 this authentic Japanese beer delivers a unique and refreshing taste and has been dubbed Japan's No 1. Asahi is brewed with precision under the watchful eye of the Japanese master brewers to deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish — the Japanese call it the Karakuchi taste. The outstanding taste of Asahi comes from its use of the finest ingredients — yeast, malt, hops, maize, and rice! Perfect serve: With everything.

Est 1829, @Yuenglingbeer brewery was placed on the national and state registers as America's Oldest Brewery in 1976. Yuengling is a lager from Pottsville, Pennsylvania, and was born from a historic recipe that was resurrected in 1987. Famous for its rich amber colour and medium-bodied flavour with roasted caramel malt for a subtle sweetness and a combination of cluster and cascade hops, this true original delivers a well-balanced taste with very distinct character. Perfect serve: With grilled, fried, or spicy food.

Affectionately known as Stella, the origins of Belgium pilsner @stellaartois go back to over 600 years ago to the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium, founded in 1366. Stella Artois was a gift to the people of Leuven from the brewery. “Stella” means “star” in Latin – a star remains on the bottle's label to this day to mark the occasion. The name “Artois” is a tribute to the brew master — Sebastian Artois. Stella is made using water, barley, and hops which deliver a wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced fruity malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness, and a soft dry finish. Perfect serve: With food and friends.

