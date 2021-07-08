It's Drink Pink Season! Summer Water! (Part 2) Summer Water!

Hello, July! Hello, outside …even if it's from your backyard! This heat, though?! A favourite summertime day drinking staple go-to of mine is rosé — dry rosé, to be exact! Rosé is still on trend. Global rosé consumption has almost doubled in recent years, now accounting for over 10 per cent of all wines drunk. It's become less seasonal and less female-skewed, given the rise of the “brosé phenomenon” that's seen more men consuming it. Whether you are having a midday sip, or a leisurely lunch, here are some options that are available locally and are right at home in the rosé-all-day category.

Elouan

@elouaniwnes …“Oregon wines with a hint of California influence”. Elouan rosé is dry and slightly fruity and not in the least bit sweet. Easy on the eye with its beautiful pale pink colour and hues of copper tones, you get refreshing aromas of strawberry, cantaloupe, and nectarine followed by citrus notes. This wine comes from a region in Oregon known for making some of the best expressions of Pinot Noir on the planet! It expresses an intensity of fruit flavour that is rich and expansive, structure and a fresh vibrant acidity, and is described as a “bespoke” rosé. These grapes are grown and harvested with the specific intention of making rosé and not a by-product of the red wine-making process. Best served very well-chilled. Perfect for picnics and patio lunches, this wine can also be savoured on its own as an aperitif. For my foodies out there I'd say this wine pairs well with just about everything! Try it with some Ruby Goat Dairy Jamaican goat cheese, or a salad with your favourite citrus.

Matua

@matuawines Jaw-dropping aromatics and bright fruit flavours describe Matua rosé — a dry and elegant expression from New Zealand made with Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot grapes. New Zealand is known for producing incredible white wine — Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay, as well as lovely Pinot Noirs. It was a welcome discovery to find that they make rosés as well. This wine is fresh and fruity, like a sip of summer! Think: Wild strawberry backed up by a zesty herbal twist. It's mouth-wateringly good! Enjoy with a mango salad topped with mint, or pan-seared fish with a drizzle of lime juice. Yum!

Cipresseto

@santacristinawines' Cipresseto Rosato Toscana IGT is a beautiful expression of a Tuscan rosé from Italy. Delicate and harmonious, it is pale pink in colour and has a fresh aromatic bouquet of wild strawberries, raspberries, orange zest and pineapple. On the palate it is soft, full-bodied, well-balanced with a mineral finish.

Marques Excellens

@marques_caceres Excellens rosé is pale pink as a result of a blend of garnacha tinta and tempranillo grapes. This Spanish rosé presents soft aromas of rose petals and refined notes of peaches. This wine is silky-smooth and balanced, with delicate flavours of mature white peaches and pears. Its character comes through delicately on tasting with and touch vivacity highlighting its freshness. I've enjoyed this delightful rosé on its own and also experimented with it when making frosé – it is awesome!

FAT bastard

How in the @fatbastard_wine did this French rosé get its name? I remember chuckling to myself in the wine aisle at the supermarket when I first saw it. I decided to try it (yes, because of the name) and was super impressed with the quality of what was in the bottle! Est in 1998 it is said the name was created almost by accident. It all started with a Frenchman, Thierry, and his English friend Guy. They'd collaborated before and Thierry decided to have Guy try “an experimental wine” that he had in a few barrels at the back of his cellar. The wine had a wonderful colour and rich, round palate. After trying the wine they both looked at each other and Thierry exclaimed, “Now zat iz what you call eh phet bastard!” The expression Fat Bastard was used often to describe things but hearing it in a French accent made it so much funnier! The rest is history for this fun, fresh, vibrant, and fruit-forward rosé! This Grenache and Cinsault blend is expressive (you don't say) with intense raspberry and strawberry notes! Sip by itself, with BBQ, fresh summer salads, spicy and fried food, or simply pair with soft cheeses.

Speaking of French rosés …in particular Provencal rosé (from Provence, France) are quite distinct and are a way of life there! These wines are crisp and dynamic! The grapes are typically Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre. They tend to be enjoyed with veggies, seafood and even meat!

Did someone say summer water? @chateauminuty This dry and vibrantly expressive M de Minuty rosé is a fresh and fruity gem presented in a sexy and sophisticated bottle. True to the Minuty style this wine combines freshness with great fruit and provides intense flavours. The Grenache, Cinsault and Syrah blend form an aromatic harmony offering notes of peach and candied orange. The flavour is crisp and round on the palate. Sourced from a rigorous selection of the best Côtes de Provence vineyards, M de Minuty is light and bright! On the nose it gives eager and intense aromas of orange peel and red currant with a smooth and vibrant freshness. Easy drinking on its own this wine also pairs well with pistou soup, raw veggies, grilled meat, shrimp, and apricot pie.

@thewhisperingangel is today's worldwide reference for Provence rosé and was my first introduction to the Provençal style. It is made from Grenache, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino). On the palate it is full and lush while being bone-dry with a smooth finish. As mentioned earlier, these styles of rosés can be enjoyed with a broad range of cuisine and can be had from midday to midnight.

@miraval Côtes de Provence rosé the savoir-faire of the Famille Perrin is united with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's artistic sensitivity. This family-owned-and-run winery perpetuates the family's longstanding biodynamic and organic practices with deep respect for the land. Freshness, balance, minerality and complexity describe Miraval rosé. It is a blend of Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault and Rolle (Vermentino).

The Berne Identity

@bernewine These sustainably farmed handcrafted rosés are made from specially selected grapes grown at the Berne estate which is home to some of the oldest vines! The Estate: Château de Berne boasts a five-star Relais & Château hotel, an award-winning spa, and a Michelin star restaurant — Le Jardin de Benjamin.

Château de Berne 'Inspiration' — Flavours of strawberry, Provençal lavender and picked basil make this iteration from Chateau de Berne a perfect food wine. The nose is like walking through a Provence lavender field on an early summer morning. This wine pairs well with roasted chicken with lemon and Herbs de Provence, and grilled lobster.

Château de Berne Estate — This wine is complex with delicate aromas of cherry and raspberry and light unexpected notes of mint and herbs like anise. It's a dry wine first and rosé second – a truly elegant Provençal rosé.

Château de Berne 'Romance' — Straight from the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean this wine is soft and light pink in colour. Lovely floral and berry aromas awaken your senses with fresh summer peaches and strawberry cream dancing around your palate. This is the wine that patio and poolside sipping was made for! Pairs well with spicy food like Szechuan chicken or Mexican dishes with a little heat.

Have a happy rosé weekend. Let's lift your spirits! #roséallday. Find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops!