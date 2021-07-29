La Vita Lasagne!

Who doesn't love a good lasagne? Who can resist the holy trinity of cheese, sauce, and pasta? Lasagne was love at first bite, and today is Lasagne Day!

Lasagne is a rich dish that has a tremendous depth of flavour. So many layers! When thinking about wine pairings an Italian red is perfect for this Italian soul food: A ripe and juicy red with good acidity, medium body, and a soft and fruity flavour. Wines with good acidity help to cut through all those layers of the lasagne. Truth is, you don't want to give the lasagne too much to compete with, so it's better to stay away from heavily oaked wine, and wine with too many tannins. Local finds like Fantini Farnese Sangiovese are a great complement to a classic beef lasagne. Why is it the best pairing? Because the tartness of the Sangiovese drinks well with the intensity of the lasagne — high acidity cuts through the creamy fat!

Tuscany, Italy — home of Chianti

The Sangiovese grape is the dominant grape in Chianti, making it a wonderful pairing — like the Antinori Pèppoli Chianti Classico! The Pèppoli vineyards produce a Chianti Classico that is a blend made from Sangiovese grapes and complementary varieties; Pèppoli is recognised and appreciated for the full expression of its fruit. A wine that represents the Chianti Classico territory and its historic grape variety with typical floral and fruity aromas.

Great quality Chianti producers that can be found locally are Antinori, Castello Banfi, Bolla, and Ruffino.

Piedmont, Italy — The Big Reds

Some of the finest red wines are produced in Piedmont. The fresh and fruity style Barbera d'Asti comes to mind when I think about pairing with lasagne. These wines tend to be smooth with flavours of dark plum, and a vibrant, crunchy acidity. Barbera has a way of lifting a dish without dominating it, creating the perfect complement to such a rich dish like lasagne! Barbera d'Asti is one of the most famous wines from the Piedmont region of north-western Italy. It is the region's most widely planted red wine variety.

If you are trying a white (meat) or vegetable lasagne, I'd recommend a light-bodied, or lightly oaked white wine like Vermentino, Soave, or a Chablis. My personal favourite is the Oyster Bay Chardonnay (subtle hint of oak).

Take some time when next at your supermarket to explore the Italian wine section and take your taste buds on a well-deserved trip!

