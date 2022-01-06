New Year. New Wines. Life is for Sharing!

I invite you to continue to explore the wonderful world of vines and spirits with me! Thought I would share some incredible wines that I discovered last year in case you are looking to try something new in 2022! Tasting Note: These wines are island weather friendly and can be sipped and savoured all year long!

For the wine-curious, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc lovers…

Conundrum White Blend (California): A little about this wine is that it goes down easy! But more seriously it was born out of experimentation by Charlie Wagner Sr from blending different varietals together to see what happened. The goal was simply to find something that would make a perfect paring for dinner. Who knew it would help usher in a whole new trend! The fruit is sourced from some of the most sought-after California winegrowing regions to ensure quality and diversity, including Napa, Monterey, Santa Barbara, and Solano counties. Conundrum invites, is amazingly versatile, and goes with almost any cuisine (and state of mind). This wine is dry, fresh and crisp. Each vintage includes Chardonnay for weight and complexity, Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon for crisp acidity, Muscat Canelli for floral qualities and Viognier for lush texture. Perfect pairing: Enjoy on its own as an aperitif, and it also complements everything from salmon to spicy food.

Mar de Frades Albariño Atlántico (Rías Baixas, Galicia, Spain): This wine speaks to the true Atlantic lifestyle, enjoying every moment. It's about creating stories that excite and thrill us … making memories. The ocean and its infinite strength are what define the Atlantic style of this wine. It nurtures the grapes with its breeze, and our soul with its graceful light. Mar de Frades, is a Galician word meaning “sea of friars”. The bodgega, created in 1987, was inspired by the style of the Atlantic, and born with the goal of creating wines that would reflect its personality and character. This place that represents the deepest winegrowing traditions of the Val do Salnés, where the legend of Albariño begins and Spain's most sophisticated and elegant white wines are produced. Mar de Frades Albariño is a wine that engulfs you with its freshness and body, balancing delicate grace with attractive volume. This is the wine that invites you to experience each moment in blue, making the most of your time so you can sparkle with your own light.

Dr Loosen (“Dr L”) Riesling (Bernkastel, Middle Mosel, Germany): The Loosen family has been growing Riesling and producing wine in the Mosel valley for over 200 years. Current owner Ernst “Erni” Loosen assumed ownership in 1988, embarking on a quest to greatly improve the quality and international reputation of the estate, the Mosel region, and Riesling in general. Today, Erni is one of the most iconic and influential winemakers in the world. Since taking on the estate in 1988, Ernst Loosen has produced one or two dry Rieslings every year. Dr L is great value for money. The Chicago Wine Press's W Peter Hoyne says, “This non-estate Riesling invites you inside with aromas of Bosc pear, Fuji apples and a hint of almond. Within the delicate core is a touch of sweetness and an abundance of white flowered fruits. There is a fine mineral edge at the finish that is intertwined with acidity. This light-bodied Riesling has purity and freshness throughout, leaving your palate refreshed after each sip. This wine will make you embrace Rieslings and perhaps ignore other white wines.” Perfect Pairing: When well-chilled this wine pairs perfectly with a wine glass all by itself. Goes perfectly with everything salty, savoury, spicy, and Asian!

AIX Rosé (Provence, France): Drawn from one of Provence's most celebrated terroirs, AIX is created to be the purest possible expression of what a rosé wine can be. It was love at first sip for me! AIX is a well-balanced premium Provence rosé with a typical hypnotising salmon pink colour. The nose is fresh and fragrant, delicate yet youthful with sophisticated notes of fresh red fruits, peach and subtle flower hints. It offers roundness on the palate and a beautiful aromatic depth, before finding freshness and some minerality in its long and precise finish. Made with love, passion and pride, AIX Rosé is elegant, generous and delicious, with the power to make any occasion feel effortless: From intimate moments together, to an elegant gift, to celebrating the biggest moments of our lives. AIX is made to be shared. Tasting note: An enticing bouquet of white flowers, rhubarb, cranberries, and freshly picked strawberries, carrying through to a mouthwatering lemon-grapefruit finish. Perfectly paired with Margherita pizza or soft cheeses. Personally, I enjoy this wine on its own. It is refreshing, slightly fruity, and bright!

Let's lift your spirits! Find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops