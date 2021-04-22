What We're Drinking In April

Cocktails on cocktails! I've been stirring it up this month trying out new flavours and mixes. Here are some interesting mash-ups I discovered.

Bad Bunny: Carrot juice and rum …red rum, to be exact! I know, I know. But before you judge me, understand that this was as much a surprise to me as it is to you … a pleasant surprise! For one thing, we have the best rum in the world! And then there's Jamaican produce! The richness and depth of flavour that, bless our great nation, is second to none. Back to the cocktail, though! It's amazing how the fresh carrot juice and rum dance! I taste sugar cane, carrot vegetal juiciness, and oh, so subtle creaminess that makes your eyes and senses brighten! After trying it, I think I'll have another! To make this drink start with 1 cup to 1 ½ cups of fresh carrot juice. Add 2 fingers of any red rum of your choice. Give it a stir and add at least one big ice cube. Feel free to top with a sweet spice like fresh grated nutmeg or ginger before serving, or not — it's great either way. When I make carrot juice, I blend it with coconut water instead of plain water, so you can imagine how the flavour hits when red rum is invited! For folks who like it on the tangy side, you can add lemon or lime juice. Red rum recs include Kingston 62, Mount Gay Black Barrel, and Smatt's.

Juicy Bits: A breeze to mix up, this cocktail is fruity and simply delicious! Grab a cocktail glass and add some ice. Stir up 2 parts pomegranate juice, juice from ½ a lime, and 1 part El Jimador silver tequila (100% blue agave). Top with pomegranate fruit and rosemary sprigs. Note to self: If you'd like to release more of the herbal flavour from the rosemary before you garnish, pound it for a little or rub it between your hands to wake it up! Still talking about cocktails, folks! Enjoy!

Vitamin A: Shaken, not stirred. Celery juice, lime juice, agave syrup and gin (like The Botanist or Hendricks) all make this fresh and herby riff on a gin gimlet so good. Shake it over ice then strain and pour it in a martini glass. Garnish with whole basil leaves, tearing the leaves prior to release the flavour. Go green for this refreshing herbaceous lemonade.

Twisted Rum Punch: What do you get when you mix Tru-Juice Calico Jack Rum Punch with orange juice, lots of ice … like, lots of ice, and a little lime juice? Best. Store-bought. Rum punch. Periodt. You can have it by itself or juice it up with orange juice and other fruit juices like pineapple, passion fruit and mango, to name a few.

Pineapple Tea: I've been making this for a while now and it's a favourite with everyone who's tried it! It was a staple in my igloo last summer! As long as there's pineapple in season. Start by peeling the pineapple. I use JP St Mary's pineapple as it peels easily and it's super-sweet. Slice the fruit and set aside. Place the skin in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil on the stove using medium heat. Set aside; let cool completely, then strain. Most people add ginger for taste, and it's known to act as a natural preservative! For me, I don't use anything else but pineapple. Blend the cooled tea with some of the fresh sliced pineapple then strain and ta daa! … Pineapple tea! I add a little honey and fresh-cut pineapple. Bottle and refrigerate. This tea is bursting with pineapple flavour. Just add Tito's (vodka) and you are good to go! If you are into fruit blends, I'd start out by adding ice to your cup, 1 part vodka, 2 parts pineapple tea, then top with 1 part lychee juice. Check your juice aisle and find the Ceres Litchi. Thank me later!

What are you drinking this weekend? Post and tag me on Instagram @raihndrops and let's have a virtual drink. Let's lift your Spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!