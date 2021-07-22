World Rum Day @ Strawberry Hill Hotel

World Rum Day, launched in 2019 by Paul Jackson, according to spirits writer and editor of World Rum Guide , is an annual celebration of rum and distilleries and falls on the second Saturday in July of each year.

July totally makes sense given the fact the month kicks off numerous rum-based cocktail celebrations and gives us more occasions to tipple — National Mojito Day, National Piña Colada Day, and National Daiquirí Day (see last week's article, “Daiquirí, Cuba!”). Whether you're a rum lover, bar, brand, or distiller …this one's for you!

Luxury mountain retreat Strawberry Hill was the venue July 10, for World Rum Day, the pouring rum was Blackwell Rum (the property is owned by music pioneer and Island Outpost principal Chris Blackwell) and was hosted by Ricardo Bowleg, Island Outpost Group general manager.

Sat at a two-seater near the pool with the sun's rays almost diminished, and enjoying the sultry live beats of the Icoustik band the my rum experience commenced.

First up was Black Passion, a harmonious combination of freshly made passion fruit purée, Blackwell rum and freshly squeezed orange juice. All things fresh, local and in season. Black Passion was created by Phillip Richards — bartender extraordinaire. Richards actually came up with the name. “I wanted something passionate to pair with Blackwell. After a bit of experimenting, I finally got it right! To get the passion fruit purée I put the natural fruit in the blender on low agitation to separate the seed from the pulp, and then strained it.” I actually tried this at home, and it works! The seed is perfectly whole and separated from the pulp. The blender is a great tool as it liquifies the pulp for a perfect strain without breaking up the seeds. Black Passion is a simple yet beautiful sun-downer that hits all the right notes — the fresh orange juice really juices up the fresh passion fruit purée — it's a perfect combination. This cocktail has rhythm and soul!

The cocktail was enjoyed with Afime breadfruit chips with spicy cream cheese and smoked salmon dips.

Blackwell Rum Punch, a staple at Strawberry Hill, followed. This combines Blackwell Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters — topped with freshly grated nutmeg — served by bartender Shelton Taylor. The notes of pimento and the freshly grated nutmeg make this rum punch hard to beat! It has a depth of flavour, and all the warmth charm and richness of Jamaica, while remaining light and lively!

