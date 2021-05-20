Food Safety Policy — Do You Have One?

Since food safety is recognised as an essential part of public health, the importance of a food safety policy cannot be overstated. According to the National Food Safety Policy (2018), Jamaica's trade in food is important to food security and export earnings. This is linked to the implementation of an adequate food safety programme for the protection of consumers. At the national level, a food safety policy is essential to the development of an improved food safety programme, providing an overarching framework to guide requisite interventions. This premise is also true on an organisational level.

A food safety policy is a requirement of food safety management system standards. Therefore, when implementing that standard the food business operator must develop such a policy. The policy can be considered a statement that stands as proof of the company's commitment to providing safe food. It is used to demonstrate the level of standard that the company is striving for, and provides the basis on which actionable objectives can be developed.

The food safety management system standard, ISO 22000, states that business owners must show their leadership and commitment by having a food safety policy. It is, however, important to emphasise that the policy must be based on the uniqueness of the organisation. Hence, it must be compatible with the strategic direction of the business. Notwithstanding, templates may be used but must ensure that its content fit the specific need of the company. When establishing the policy these are the elements to be covered, according to ISO 22000: 2018:

1. Appropriateness to the purpose and context of the organisation

2. Framework for setting and reviewing objectives

3. Commitment to satisfy applicable food safety requirements, including statutory and regulatory requirements and those of customers related to food safety.

4. Establish internal and external communication

5. Commitment to continual improvement

6. Ensure competencies relating to food safety

It would not be good business sense to establish the food safety policy and no one knows about it. The next step after establishing the policy is to communicate it, ensuring that internal and external customers are notified. Communicating the policy within the organisation ensures that workers understand their role in relation to it. Sharing with external stakeholders such as customers and suppliers demonstrate the business's commitment to food safety. Tip: The documented food safety policy must be reviewed on a scheduled basis; best practice is at least once per year.

Is food safety important to you and your business? If yes, establish a food safety policy as a demonstration of your commitment to providing safe food.