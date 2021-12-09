Juici Patties on UK shelves

Juici patties are now being sold in supermarkets in the United Kingdom at Sainsbury's and Morrisons, the second- and fourth-largest supermarket chains, respectively.

“The patties are currently sold in 97 Sainsbury's supermarkets, but, come January 2022, they will be rolling us out in 220 Sainsbury's supermarkets. That would bring the total number of supermarkets selling Juici Patties in the UK (Sainsbury's and Morrisons) to 293 supermarkets,” shared Juici Patties Director of Operations Daniel Chin.

The patties are produced in the United Kingdom under the supervision of the master chefs from Juici Jamaica. These master chefs have 100+ years of combined experience making Juici patties in Jamaica, Thursday Food learned.