No Antibiotics Ever for The Best Dressed Chicken

With the announcement of its No Antibiotics Ever promise, The Best Dressed Chicken has become the Caribbean's first poultry producer to eliminate antibiotics. “Innovation is our watchword; we are singularly focused on doing things first and doing the best,” said Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “'No Antibiotics Ever' is an unprecedented pledge to ensure the safety, health and quality of our chickens.”

As the focus on better health, fitness, and nutrition gains even more relevance in a world fighting through a health crisis, there has been a seismic shift in food production. “Now more than ever, consumers want food to serve their wellness goals. Chicken is Jamaica's favourite source of protein, and you can count on us for chicken that raises the bar for healthy eating,” continued Sinclair. A 100-gram serving of skinless chicken breast provides around 31 grams of protein.

In defining the No Antibiotics Ever promise, Sinclair explained that while The Best Dressed Chicken had long been hormone-free, the use of antibiotics has now been eliminated throughout the process of bringing quality chicken to the Jamaican table. “Chefs and home cooks are equally interested in transparency in their food; they are thoughtful about flavoursome, healthy meals as a way of life. We're proud to continue our tradition of serving that purpose,” stressed Sinclair.

NSF, a global standards organisation, has certified the No Antibiotics Ever promise, which is the latest in several market-defining innovations by The Best Dressed Chicken. The brand was the first to offer free-range chicken and individually quick-frozen chicken parts.

Sinclair said that the No Antibiotics Ever announcement had generated overwhelmingly positive responses from retailers, restaurants and consumers.

Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton offered early support, tweeting, “This is a good move”, followed by the muscle and praying hand emojis. “Jamaicans are becoming increasingly interested in sustainability in food production.

“The feedback since the launch last Friday has confirmed that our instincts and our timing are both spot on,” Sinclair concluded.