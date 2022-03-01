Ce'Cile — What's In My Make-Up Bag?

If you're like us, you've probably wondered what beauty products your favourite artistes and influencers use daily. And since everyone “always asks” recording artiste Ce'Cile what she keeps atop her vanity and in her make-up bag, the Anything You Say singer is ready to reveal her beauty stash to the world via Tuesday Style Dryer's What's In My Make-up Bag series. The result? A cocktail of high- and low-end products: A serum that keeps her looking young, the eyeliner she impulse-bought but fell in love with, and the fragrance all her friends want to steal. Plus a few tried-and-true make-up products that help her achieve a simple beat when she's not relying on glam help from her go-to make-up artists.

Here are the products that made the cut...

Louis Vuitton Toiletry Pouch 26

“I love this because it's big enough to hold a few items, and small enough to fit in a medium-sized bag.”

Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum by Bliss



How does the Hot Like We singer maintain her gorgeous glow? With an arsenal of moisturisers and serums, of course. “Moisturiser is a must for me. I like the Aveeno or Oil of Olay brands, and I use Bliss for the added vitamin C.”

Music Flower 4 in 1 Eyebrow & Eyeliner Cream



“I prefer to use dark brown for brows, as black is too strong for my face. I prefer to use a cream product when I'm doing them myself.”

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer



Ce'Cile isn't big on foundation, but admits that a good primer is necessary whenever she needs it. “I'm into the Fenty primer right now,” she shared.

Maybelline SuperStay Full Coverage Foundation — 332 Golden Caramel



When she does wear foundation, she reaches for Maybelline's fuss-free formula.

Absolute New York Double Trouble Liner



The dual-end waterproof liquid eyeliner helps Ce'Cile achieve a killer wing. “My winged eyeliner is my signature, I don't wear any other eye make-up, so this liner is a must-have.”

MAC Golden Bronze Iridescent Loose Powder



Besides her MAC Golden Bronze Iridescent Loose Powder, Ce'Cile is currently obsessed with the Huda Beauty's N.Y.M.P.H. All Over Body Highlighter. “I wear bronzer all day everyday... even if you don't see it, I have it on,” she explained.

The Shana Cole Collection Liquid Matte Lipstick — Pin-Up Girl



Unlike nude or pink, red lipstick has the uncanny ability to take any look to the next level. And whenever Ce'Cile wants a stunning red lip, she goes for the stay-all-night formula of Pin-Up Girl.

Kilian Good Girl Gone Bad Eau De Parfum Travel Spray



“This is one of my favourite fragrances, and the refillable travel bottle packs nicely inside my make-up bag. “