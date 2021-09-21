'Daley' Dose of Glitter

'Daley' Dose of GlitterTuesday, September 21, 2021
After two virtual seasons, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) returned to its regularly scheduled programming of traditional runway shows on September 8. An exciting line-up of designers sent looks down the runway, and while the often over-the-top fashion had everyone gasping, it was the beauty for us! NYFW would not be complete without the complementary glam, and Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) spotted make-up looks that almost stole the show. One of note was make-up by Jamaican native Sheika Daley for the LaQuan Smith S/S '22 runway show.
Using Fenty Beauty products, the veteran (and self-taught!) make-up artist dreamed up one of #NYFW's show-stopping eye looks — a dramatic glitter cat-eye in shades of red, blue, black, and brown. Daley has gifted us with plenty of inspiration to fuel beauty looks for months to come, and TSD is here to help you achieve them. You'll want to get coloured eyeliners and loads of eye-friendly glitter.
Pin these looks to your mood board, and get the look with these products.
1. All about the base
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer smooths the way for next-level eyeshadow performance.
2. Go neutral
Apply a neutral eye shadow from the Fenty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow palette to start your look.
3. Line your lids
Create an exaggerated cat-eye with a gel liner.
4. Add glitter
Apply glitter glue and fill the cat-eye with glitter of your choice.
