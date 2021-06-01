'Glamour' Locs

'Glamour' LocsTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
Once British-born, Rock-blooded actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith booked a gig in Jamaica, she 'linked' Miss Universe 2017 second-runner-up Davina Bennett to get the lowdown on her go-to glam squad.
“Jodie mentioned that she got a list of creatives from Jamaica that included my name, but she wanted the person that did Davina's hair. So, she contacted her,” shared Melleisa Dawkins, the person responsible for Turner-Smith's stunning crown for Glamour's May issue.
The hairstylist had built a relationship with Bennett when she joined her in Colombia to work on the set of Mulama's 7 Días En Jamaicavisual album.
Dawkins, who has been in the beauty industry for the past four years, got her start working as an assistant to Jamaican hair and make-up artist Michelle Clarke. She's also worked as a wardrobe assistant and make-up artist. Her impressive roster of clients include Koffee, Lila Ike, and Buju Banton. Turner-Smith is the latest big-name addition to her portfolio. She initially worked with the actress for her Without Remorse press junket alongside make-up artist Keneisha Bryan. Turner-Smith liked their work enough to book them a week later for the Glamour magazine shoot. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) goes behind the scenes.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy