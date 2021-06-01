'Glamour' Locs

Once British-born, Rock-blooded actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith booked a gig in Jamaica, she 'linked' Miss Universe 2017 second-runner-up Davina Bennett to get the lowdown on her go-to glam squad.

“Jodie mentioned that she got a list of creatives from Jamaica that included my name, but she wanted the person that did Davina's hair. So, she contacted her,” shared Melleisa Dawkins, the person responsible for Turner-Smith's stunning crown for Glamour's May issue.

The hairstylist had built a relationship with Bennett when she joined her in Colombia to work on the set of Mulama's 7 Días En Jamaicavisual album.

Dawkins, who has been in the beauty industry for the past four years, got her start working as an assistant to Jamaican hair and make-up artist Michelle Clarke. She's also worked as a wardrobe assistant and make-up artist. Her impressive roster of clients include Koffee, Lila Ike, and Buju Banton. Turner-Smith is the latest big-name addition to her portfolio. She initially worked with the actress for her Without Remorse press junket alongside make-up artist Keneisha Bryan. Turner-Smith liked their work enough to book them a week later for the Glamour magazine shoot. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) goes behind the scenes.