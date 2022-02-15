'Matte' About You

'Matte' About YouTuesday, February 15, 2022
When it comes to beauty, nothing says romance like a rosy red or perfectly pink lip. And while a true red lippie especially is always a winning choice, it doesn't necessarily make for a groundbreaking beauty look, especially during the Valentine's celebration when everyone leans towards the bold shade.
To stand out from the pack, take a cue from beauty enthusiast and make-up artist Gabrielle Waite's collection of matte lipsticks. Created for her beauty line Gabby Glam Co, The I AM... Matte Collection is a trio of liquid matte lipsticks in ravishing red, vampy violet, and bold brown shades. For the chicsters who want to keep it classic, there's Fierce, a true red. But if you want to try something more unexpected, go with Royal, a deep wine, or Bold, a warm brown. Whether you're getting together with friends, celebrating with a partner, or indulging in some alone time and self-care, Gabby Glam's mask-friendly, hydrating formula will be the perfect topper for your look.
How to wear: Ensure lips are completely dry, then apply with the paired precision applicator and let the lippie dry to get that velvet matte finish.
Gabby Glam Cosmetics
IG: @gabbyglamco
Website: gabbycosmetics.com
Also available at @mirrormirrorja @ecmakeupbar @fashion911_ja @caribshopper @fontana_pharmacy
