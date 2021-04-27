After spending almost two decades as an executive leader for spas at high-end hotels and resorts in Jamaica and the Caribbean, Safyie Reid founded Ga ë lle Cosmetics. She's not looked back, utilising much of the same skill sets that led resort chain Ritz-Carlton to appoint her to its Ritz-Carlton Hawaii task force.

Reid says that Gaëlle Cosmetics is on a mission to empower women of all complexions. She would know a thing or two about skincare, spending time as executive spa director at hotels including the Ritz Carlton Rose Hall, the Hyatt Regency Trinidad and the Peter Island Resort and Spa.

“The days of cookie-cutter cosmetic products are over! We believe every woman deserves to feel unique and sexy. That's why our team works so hard to design outstanding beauty products to celebrate the beauty of every woman,” she shares.

“No matter your skin tone, no matter your style, we provide top-quality cosmetic expertly designed to complement your natural beauty, the Montego Bay-born businesswoman adds.

Gaëlle Cosmetics lives by the motto 'Out of Many, One Woman' and firmly believes that our differences are what makes life beautiful.

“When diverse women are connected through empowerment, great things happen. Too often, outdated and inside-the-box cosmetics products get in the way of living our best and most beautiful lives, and that's just not acceptable anymore!” Reid opines.

Gaëlle is available at Fontana, online at https://gaellecosmetics.com / and through a “gaefilliate” sales rep near you.