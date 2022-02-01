TreatYo'self to Benjamins Vitamin E Oil

#TreatYo'self to Benjamins Vitamin E OilTuesday, February 01, 2022
Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is dedicating the month of February to self-care, and since healthy skin is the focus for 2022, TSD believes the perfect addition to your self-care routine is Benjamins Vitamin E oil.
Benefits of Benjamins Vitamin E Oil:
• Vitamin E helps fight the effects of free radicals that cause aging
• Improves uneven skin
• Replenishes, nourishes and moisturises skin
Let's start the countdown to V-Day pamper-fest!
1. Use a mixture of Benjamins Olive Oil, honey, and Vitamin E oil for a face mask that promises silky smooth skin.
2. For even more glowing skin, use Vitamin E oil on your face or add it to your daily moisturiser. A little goes a long way!
3. Your V-Day morning routine should include a generous amount of vitamin E oil, applied directly to feet for a dry/cracked heel solution. They'll be super-smooth when you slip into those heels for that V-Day outing.
4. Add a few drops of Benjamins Vitamin E Oil to your lotion. Thank us later.
Give yourself the gift of fresh eyes with a DIY eye cream with Vitamin E Oil
1. Mix 5-10 drops of Benjamins Vitamin E oil with one tablespoon of coconut oil.
2. Transfer to a small jar and refrigerate until solid.
3. To apply, use your ring finger to dab a small amount below both eyes, at the sides and on the eyelids.
Can be used morning and night.
