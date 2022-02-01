TreatYo'self to Benjamins Vitamin E Oil

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is dedicating the month of February to self-care, and since healthy skin is the focus for 2022, TSD believes the perfect addition to your self-care routine is Benjamins Vitamin E oil.

Benefits of Benjamins Vitamin E Oil:

• Vitamin E helps fight the effects of free radicals that cause aging

• Improves uneven skin

• Replenishes, nourishes and moisturises skin

Let's start the countdown to V-Day pamper-fest!

1. Use a mixture of Benjamins Olive Oil, honey, and Vitamin E oil for a face mask that promises silky smooth skin.

2. For even more glowing skin, use Vitamin E oil on your face or add it to your daily moisturiser. A little goes a long way!

3. Your V-Day morning routine should include a generous amount of vitamin E oil, applied directly to feet for a dry/cracked heel solution. They'll be super-smooth when you slip into those heels for that V-Day outing.

4. Add a few drops of Benjamins Vitamin E Oil to your lotion. Thank us later.

Give yourself the gift of fresh eyes with a DIY eye cream with Vitamin E Oil

1. Mix 5-10 drops of Benjamins Vitamin E oil with one tablespoon of coconut oil.

2. Transfer to a small jar and refrigerate until solid.

3. To apply, use your ring finger to dab a small amount below both eyes, at the sides and on the eyelids.

Can be used morning and night.