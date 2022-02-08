TreatYo'self to new nails @Beauty Haus

The countdown to Valentine's Day is on!

If you haven't given yourself a treat this year, why not start with a great mani/pedi? If you haven't had one, or it's simply been a long time, why not get your nails professionally done at Nail'd it Beauty Haus in Montego Bay?

“I always wanted to open a salon because I'm into everything beauty,” says Nail'd it Beauty Haus founder Shereen Callam, who dreamt up MoBay's newest nail salon while on a COVID-19-related lockdown. “Amid the pandemic, I realised people still found the time to do their hair, make-up, and all things beauty,” Callam told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD).

After encouraging words from her partner, overseas certification in a range of beauty services secured, and the perfect spot transformed to reflect Callam's vision, Nail'd it Beauty Haus opened at Shop #9, Whitter Village on January 2, 2022. It's been getting ladies and gents glammed ever since. And, right in time for love season, the posh spot has rolled out its '7 Days of Valentine' special offer. Enjoy sweet treats like gel polish, acrylic services, and couples' deluxe pedicure at a discounted price. The offers end on February 14.

Nail'd it Beauty Haus's true calling card is its emphasis on customer service.

“My background is in food and beverage service and customer service is paramount. So, customer service will be my number one selling point backed up by quality offerings. I hired local and overseas professionals to train the staff in customer service and in their respective lines of work. Training will be ongoing, and emphasis placed on current trends. Maintaining international best practices for facials, massages, and sourcing the best products for nails and overall service delivery is also part of the package,” Callam stated.

With that outlook, we reckon Callam has certainly nailed it!

The spa menu includes:

• Manicure, acrylic extension, gel polish

• Pedicure

• Lash extensions

• Massgae

• Full Body Waxing

• Paraffin treatment

• Facial

Nail'd it Beauty Haus

Shop #9, Whitter Village

Montego Bay

Tel: (876) 868-1851

IG: @nailditbeautyhaus