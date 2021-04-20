Charissa's Beauty Tips

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) , ahead of Sagicor's Corporate Awards slated for tomorrow afternoon at the Jamaica Pegasus, sits down with Charissa Clemetson — the go-to make-up artist for Sagicor's top faces — for a few insider tricks to achieve flawless skin. And, though she's all about a beat face, Clemetson says it's important to remember that great make-up starts with a great canvas, so it is essential to take proper care of your skin. With 24 hours to go there's lots to absorb. Thankfully, we're fast learners!

SKIN FIRST

1. Go natural

We all have some extra time on weekends. Why not spend it treating your skin to a spa-like experience with the au natural JC Seamoss Gel? It is an excellent source of collagen that helps to plump the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and is also rich in vitamins A and E.

Clemetson's tips:

— Apply to the face liberally and leave on for a few minutes.

— Remove with a warm washcloth to reveal soft, glowing skin!

— For added results, use a chilled face roller over the sea moss mask. This allows for faster absorption.

2. Stay moisturised

The summer heat is already upon us, which will no doubt have adverse effects on the skin. While many are home more than usual and less exposed to damaging UV rays, it is still important to maintain healthy skin. Radiant skin is just one step away with the Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturiser with SPF 15. Its lightweight formula is clinically-proven to tone, texture, and eliminate dullness, blotchiness, and brown spots. Plus it is smooth enough to wear under make-up.

MAKE-UP READY

3. Brush away dirt

There is one thing all make-up users seem to have in common and that is reusing their make-up brushes without washing them. This is a no-no! All that is happening is you're adding dirt and bacteria on your face with each application. Clemetson cleans her brushes weekly and has been able to ward off pesky breakouts. She says Palmolive Antibacterial Dishwashing Liquid and Cinema Secrets Brush Cleaner are her go-to products.

4. Make eye contact

Sometimes, all it takes to make a big impact while wearing a mask is to amp up your eye make-up, and the winged-liner trend won't disappoint. The W7 Cosmetics Liquid Eyeliner in black is Clemetson's top pick.

For beginners, try to keep your hand steady by resting your elbow on a table, then move your head instead of your arm to get better control. Top off the look with a couple coats of your fave mascara.

5. Set it and forget it

Clemetson is ready to share her secret weapon for that just-applied make-up look throughout the day. “Once you've completed your foundation application, press some MAC Prep + Prime Transparent Finishing Powder onto the lip and chin area,” she says. This will lock the look in place and help prevent smudging when wearing a mask.

Bonus tip: Apply powder on top of a sheet of one-ply tissue (think: Kleenex), pressing a face brush onto the tissue, which will blot and deposit powder simultaneously.

6. Get the perfect pout

“I promise, wearing a bright shade of lipstick always does the trick to put me in a good mood, even when while wearing masks!” Clemetson tells TSD . “Every woman should have a favourite shade of lipstick that suits her skin tone and adds a little pop,” she explained. While hers is a vivid red, she suggests a flattering shade in a formula that's long-wearing and transfer-resistant. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink in Heroine or Pioneer are great choices for a fun pop.

