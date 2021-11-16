Improve Your Life With Regular Spa Treatments

Spending a day at a spa was once considered a luxurious undertaking. It is, but a necessary one that will not only reduce stress levels but may afford you a longer, better quality of life. An entire day might not be practical unless you are on a weekend getaway, so why not carve out two hours of “me time” once a week or even once a month? Take it from your Adam and Eve team that it will be time well spent! Still not convinced? Here are a few more reasons:

Spa treatments afford:

Body relaxation

Happiness

Well-being

Lowering of anxiety and depression

Stimulation of blood circulation

Relief of muscle cramps

Better sleep

Anti-aging properties

Promotion of radiant skin

The Top Six Spa Services at Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon:

Swedish massage

A 45-min, 60-min or 80-min massage can lower and lessen your body's stress hormone levels.

Hot stone massage

The heat of the stones is used to reduce inflammation and relax muscles.

Rainforest water massage

This is a relaxing escape from the usual, curated by our directors. It combines water therapy and hand massage techniques done simultaneously to complete a truly Zen experience. A waterfall cascades with warm water whilst the therapist massages the stress away. This highly anticipated experience will not disappoint, perfect for a single, couple treatment or a gift of relaxation.

Rejuvenating facial

Facials are generally a combination of massage and skin treatment. The products used have anti-aging properties.

Scalp massage and deep-conditioning treatment

Not only does the face need treatment, but your hair and scalp as well. A scalp massage stimulates hair growth and is also a stress reliever.

Pedicure and foot massage (Reflexology)

The reflexology foot massage releases pressure and stress, and is a perfect weekly treatment for runners especially.

We are happy and excited to be a major player in the wellness space and invite you to make an appointment for a personal consultation.