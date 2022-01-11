2022 Skinvestment: Liquid Gold

We hear JLo's skincare secret is olive oil! Well, ours is too!

This new year let's commit to skincare resolutions that work. As much as we love getting swayed by the latest beauty trends, sometimes it's best to go back to basics. Whilst continuing to ease into 2022 Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) celebrates a small-but-mighty, multi-tasking product: Benjamins Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Olive oil has long been prized for its ability to nourish and hydrate skin. The lightweight, serum-like oil — which provides long-lasting moisture without clogging the pores — deserves a spot in your 2022 skincare regimen.

Here's why Benjamins Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a good 2022 'skinvestment':

It's a powerful antioxidant

It's packed with vitamins A, D, E, and K.

It's an ultra-hydrating botanical

TSD shares ways to use Jamaica's best-kept secret all week long.

1. Face Moisturiser

Add a few drops of olive oil to your favourite face moisturiser for added hydration. Alternatively, the oil can be applied directly to damp skin for non-greasy skin that glows.

2. Foot & Lip Scrub

When your feet need a bit of pampering, grab some brown sugar and Benjamins Extra Virgin Olive Oil and make a foot scrub. The same concoction doubles as a lip exfoliant. Apply the scrub to your lips and rub it well in circular motions for two to three minutes. Wash with lukewarm water and voilà, the softest, smoothest lips, ever.

3. Make-up remover

It may be small, but it's mighty. You don't need a lot of product to remove the toughest make-up. Apply a dime-sized amount to a cotton ball and gently wipe the eye area and face.

4. Bye-bye, stretch marks

For years pregnant women have used olive oil to help improve the look of stretch marks.

5. Face mask

People with dry skin may see benefits from using an olive oil-based face mask. Olive oil mixed with ingredients such as egg white, honey, or ground oats can soften and hydrate the face.

