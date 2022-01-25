2022 Skinvestment: Benjamins Witch Hazel & Rose Water

2022 Skinvestment: Benjamins Witch Hazel & Rose WaterTuesday, January 25, 2022
If you haven't added Benjamins Witch Hazel Cleansing & Toning Lotion and Rose Water Facial Spray to your skincare must-haves, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) gives you several reasons why.
First, let's discuss the importance of toning
While cleansing and moisturising are fail-safe steps in the simplest skincare routine, many consider toning optional. Not so! A toner is a must, especially if you wear make-up or other heavy products like sunscreen on your face.
A toner removes any last traces of dirt, grime and impurities still stuck in pores after cleansing. It is an important step between cleansing and moisturising as it prepares the skin to absorb moisturisers, serums, and other skin treatments you may apply.
Benefits of Witch Hazel Cleansing & Toning Lotion:
Removes dirt, oil and make-up from the skin
Relieves inflammation
Reduces skin irritation
Fights acne
Minimises the size of pores
Protects skin against premature aging
TSD reminds readers that, like everything in life, moderation is key. Using too much, too often can cause drying of the skin.
1. Wash and rinse face with your cleanser of choice.
2. Add a few drops of Benjamins Witch Hazel Cleansing & Toning Lotion to a cotton ball and apply it to the face. There is no need to rinse.
3. Apply a moisturiser to lock in hydration.
Benefits of Rose Water Facial Spray:
As a moisturiser to hydrate skin
As a primer before make-up application
As a setting spray post application of make-up
As a daily refresher anytime throughout the day
