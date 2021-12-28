A Buzzy Bridgerton Beat

You are cordially invited to beat that face and rewatch Bridgerton season one with us this NYE! If you haven't already made other plans, that is.

Since we kinda got robbed of last year's New Year's Eve celebrations, it's safe to say there's a fair amount of hope for #NYE2021. Whether you've booked a make-up artist or plan on creating the desired look yourself, British-born, Rock-blooded make-up artist Pat McGrath's beauty line Pat McGrath Labs has all buzzworthy shades to help you sparkle in 2022. In fact, the mother of make-up, like many of us in lockdown, binge-watched Netflix's hit show Bridgerton and used it for inspiration for her latest drop. The limited-edition Bridgerton x Pat McGrath Labs make-up collection launched two days ago, although the brand has been teasing the products and looks for some time. One in particular, we believe, is ideal for NYE. So whether you're planning to ring in 2022 chilling on your couch (catching up with Lady Whistledown of course) or celebrating with loved ones this sparkly look on model Vinetria Chubbs is the perfect way to ring in the new year.

Products used:

The MTHRSHP Eye Palette in Diamond of the First Water (an ode to the first episode of the hit show)

Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love at First Blush

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter — Xtreme Gold 002 & Incandescent Gold 002