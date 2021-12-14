Adam & Eve's Perfect Christmas Gifts

With mere weeks before Christmas the panic is on for last-minute gifts. Help!!

Not to worry, team Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon has you covered!

Christmas spa breaks can provide a much-needed respite from all the festive planning and parties. Enjoy a day of relaxation and indulgence while someone else does the household chores. #ThePamperTemple is a telephone call away.

Types of gifts?

• Lovers' Pamper Day: A full day of spa treatments for you and your partner, or a couple you know.

• Men's Pamper Day: Your partner, relative or friend will look and feel his very best after a day of treatments created specifically for him.

• Mother and Daughter Pamper Day: Enjoy quality time with your mum, or daughter, in a day of shared spa indulgences

• Mini Pamper Days: Consider this wonderful stocking filler for team members, family members or your pixie.

If you like the idea of a spa Christmas gift, but don't want to commit to booking a package, consider an open voucher that's redeemable against services offered by our spa.

Either way, there's a perfect Christmas spa gift for everyone!

What's included in a Christmas spa break?

One or more spa treatment or a customised package.

Use of the leisure facilities: This may include our Rainforest sauna treatment, hydrotherapy mineral soak in our Adam and Eve Suite or our Zen Garden relaxation area.

Complimentary beverages, which include: Baileys, Johnnie Walker, Pure Country Juices, Lifespan Spring Water. A healthy gourmet salad or fruit platter can be facilitated through our concierge officers.

One of our frequently requested spa packages is the Christmas to Eden. A deep tissue aroma infused massage, Eden's facial, paraffin manicure and pedicure, which is a perfect gift to give or to enjoy.

Tip: Christmas spa packages are popular, so book early! Or visit our online booking facility www.adamandevedayspaja.com and peruse our electronic gift certificate options to take advantage of these festive offerings.

Testimonials!! Nothing quite like hearing from satisfied customers.

Dave

“I arranged a pamper day for myself and my girlfriend as a Christmas present and we couldn't have asked for a more relaxing and enjoyable time. From the minute we arrived, we were very well-looked-after, and the treatments we had were all fantastic! The only regret we have is not staying longer!”

Pam

“I gave my daughter the 'Maternity Mommy & Me' as a Christmas gift. She was absolutely delighted to receive it and arranged to visit in January. She was seven months pregnant and not feeling herself, but she returned from Adam and Eve feeling refreshed, revitalised and like a woman again.”

All vouchers are available immediately after purchase, so if you're stuck for a last-minute gift, look no further! Ready to book your next Christmas or New Year spa experience, or maybe you need help selecting your perfect Christmas gift? Give our team a call today. We can be contacted at 876-906-4151, WhatsApp 876-567-2142; website www.adamandevedayspaja.com; frontdesk@adamandevespa.net or 56 Old Hope Road

Why gift? Because it would be super amazing to lift someone's day in a way that you never imagined it would, a kind gesture awakens a heartfelt smile. Christmas can be filled with Hope and Joy.

Here's hoping we've offered some help.

Happy holidays from Team Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon, looking forward to pampering you in the very near future. Stay blessed and safe during the season. If you can't find the time to indulge during the busy season, remember we are always here for you after.