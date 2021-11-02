Beat the Odds w/ ML Nail Acrylic

Lauren Elizabeth Bramwell Porcher lost her leg in a car accident in 2015. Eschew all thoughts of negative energy in her presence! She radiates positivity, a lesson learned from her late mum, Althea Bramwell, Porcher who was her inspiration and a lover of beauty.

“She had earrings and nail polish on when she was giving birth to me,” Bramwell Porcher told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD). “Right before she passed she threw me a sweet 16 party and made sure I got my make-up done at MAC for the event.” The younger Bramwell Porcher never looked back, and with her sights set on theatre, television production, and the arts there'd be no need to. Internship at CVM and a spell at Hot 102 would put her in good stead for her next step at Hartford's The Power 1480/97.5 WKND .

Misfortune was, alas, lurking! In July of that year, while sitting in a parked car at a popular coffee and doughnut establishment, her car was struck by another. Doctors spent a year trying to save her leg that was injured in the accident. In the end Bramwell Porcher opted to have it removed out of an abundance of caution. The infection could have spread to other parts of her body.

The novel coronavirus pandemic led her back to the field of beauty. Like so many women who were unable to get their nails done as a result of COVID-19, Bramwell Porcher created ML Nail Acrylic as a way of helping herself and other women maintain beautiful nails. The response was positive.

The US resident, who has fond memories of spending summers in Jamaica, says her company serves the Connecticut area but ships worldwide. From press-on nails in a wide array of colours and designs to tools and supplies for those who prefer acrylics, ML Nail Acrylic has everything needed to achieve the best nails.

What's next for this budding entrepreneur? A lot, she shares. “I have life and am thankful, so I will continue to give back.”

ML Nail Acrylic

Website: mlnailacrylic.com

Instagram: @mlnailacrylic