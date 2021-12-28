Benefits of Spa Treatments for Retirees

I'm really not the best at self-care. I keep hearing about the benefits of a spa day for seniors. I think I'm ready for a break.

Does this sound like you? Good! You've taken the first step in focusing on you!

Time truly tells just how much we have been taking care of ourselves or, conversely, if we've not! There's no better time than now to take advantage of the amazing spa offerings at Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon. Think: 30 per cent off all spa services. Yes, you heard corectly! A whopping 30 per cent. Feel free to come in for a consultation. Post-consultation you'll be more than ready to set aside time for yourself and try out a few of our spa services curated especially for seniors.

Massage: Getting regular massages has many health benefits like improved circulation. It activates the lymphatic system by helping to draw out toxins and excess water from the muscles which helps with joint aches and pains. Best of all, it releases endorphins that reduce stress and promote a feeling of well-being.

Benefits: Better sleep, reduced muscle pain, more mobility.

Reflexology: This interesting therapy works specific pressure points throughout the body which are connected to organs and body systems. When various amounts of pressure are applied to places like the ears, hands or feet, it's believed to activate better health.

Benefits: Stimulates body functions like metabolism, increase energy levels.

Facial: One of the benefits of our spa for seniors is that there are services designed for specific needs of both men and women. It's quite acceptable for men to try out anti-aging treatments and take care of their physical health and appearance. Who wouldn't want to face the world with healthy, glowing skin?

Benefits: Lessens wrinkles, reduce age spots and purify skin of environmental toxins.

Back Acne Facial: The back is one of the hardest parts of the body to reach, also we get a lot of back acne that can be uncomfortable if left untreated, getting routine facials on the back helps to reverse and treat these painful sebums, come in for the best treatment suited for your skin type.

Benefits: Back acne stands no chance when you take care of it.

Hair Removal: As we get older, hairs keep popping up where you don't want them! And it's just harder to see them to remove them. Our experienced team, will help you out.

Benefits: Depilatory services are inexpensive, quick and effective.

Mani & Pedi: Nails thicken with age, regular manicures or pedicures will keep them groomed. It's also a relaxing, therapeutic session.

Benefits: Exfoliation of dry, cracked skin and callus removal. Very relaxing.

Paraffin Wax: A spa treatment specifically for hands or feet that are coated in a layer of warm paraffin wax.

Benefits: Helps moisturise, soothe and soften skin. Heat helps with arthritis aches and pains.

The Adam and Eve team awaits your arrival.

Thirty per cent off services for front-line workers!

The impact of long hours, insecure environments, chronic stress, and traumatic incidents affect both the physical and emotional well-being of humanitarian professionals. You can experience anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression and burnout.

As a result, even the most committed and experienced can become unable to function at their best. Investing in humanitarian staff well-being and resilience is a necessity.

At Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon we understand the importance of service and as such are ready to take care of you with our 30 per cent off token of appreciation for you. Please present an ID.

Looking forward to serving you soon.

Have a prosperous New Year from the Adam & Eve family!