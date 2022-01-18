Benjamins Introduces Luxury Hair Products

Benjamins Introduces Luxury Hair ProductsTuesday, January 18, 2022
If there's one takeaway from this pandemic it's the importance of self-care. Luxury is the ability to open one's eyes to the dawn of a new day, to breathe and to get out of bed. Things we once took for granted we now realise to be life's imperative. We've all grown up with PA Benjamins from olive oil to castor oil but how appreciative have we been? Not enough, alas!
How many, for example, are aware that in the 1870s, Percival Austin Benjamins, a young Jamaican, parlayed his keen interest in commonly used Jamaican practices into the manufacturing of quality locally produced products that can compete with imported international products?
With a new year has come Benjamins' foray into the beauty industry. This is therefore an opportunity to proudly support authentic Jamaican products. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) spotlights the Benjamins Cosmetics Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) line, made with authentic JBCO and other natural oils for healthy hair.
JBCO Moisturizing Shampoo
Cleanses while moisturising.
Gently cleanses the hair and scalp, removing impurities and product build-up.
Blended strategically to leave the hair smooth and shiny after use.
• Sulfate-Free
• Paraben-Free
• Phthalate-Free
• Mineral Oil-Free
JBCO Moisturizing Conditioner
Detangles while moisturising because it is fortified with a blend of ingredients..
Nourishes and strengthens damaged, brittle hair reducing the appearance of breakage and shedding.
Detangle with limited tension with our rinse-out conditioner!
• Sulfate-Free
• Paraben-Free
• Phthalate-Free
• Mineral Oil-Free
JBCO Leave-in Conditioner
Softens and moisturises and can be used daily.
Made with every hair type in mind.
This reparative leave-in conditioner softens and moisturises hair while controlling frizz and improving the appearance of split ends.
It's light enough not to weigh down fine strands or chemically processed hair.
• Sulfate-Free
• Paraben-Free
• Phthalates-Free
• Mineral Oil-Free
JBCO Edge Control
“Tame and Slay”
This precision styling product was formulated to help promote natural growth by strengthening and conditioning edges.
Keeps hair sleek while providing the moisture it needs.
Need slicked hair with no flyaways? Try our Moisturizing Edge Control today.
JBCO Moisturizing Beard Oil
Softens and Conditions
This special blend of oil absorbs quickly to soften, moisturise and condition the beard.
Gentle on the pores and does not enable breakouts.
Soft, smooth, shiny and silky beards are in.
JBCO Beard Wax
“Shape and Tape”
Hydrates, shapes, smooth and grooms your beard all day long.
Can also be used to soothe itchy beards while providing moisture.
Seals in moisture from the Beard Oil for a great shine.
JBCO with Olive Oil
Made from 100 per cent Jamaican Black Castor Oil complemented with Olive Oil.
A perfect blend of carrier oils great for both hair and skin.
• Can be used as a pre-shampoo treatment.
• Keeps hair healthy.
• Stimulates hair growth.
• Moisturises and improves skin health.
• Rich in vitamin E.
Usage: Daily hair-care maintenance, hot oil treatment, skincare
JBCO with Coconut Oil
Made from 100 per cent Jamaican Black Castor Oil complemented with coconut oil, an excellent combination for hair enthusiasts.
Rich in fatty acids that help to promote healthy hair growth.
• Promotes hair growth.
• Nourishes skin & scalp.
• Seals in moisture.
Usage: Daily hair-care maintenance, hot oil treatment, skincare
JBCO with Coconut & Lavender Oil
Made from 100 per cent Jamaican Black Castor Oil complemented with Coconut and Lavender Oil.
Lavender oil is an anti-inflammatory essential oil that fights against both acne and eczema.
This super oil blend is not only good for the skin but may also be used to stimulate hair growth whilst providing moisture.
• Moisturises skin and hair.
• Stimulates hair growth.
• Is a relaxing massage oil.
Usage: Daily hair-care maintenance, hot oil treatment, skincare
JBCO with Pimento Oil
Made from 100 per cent Jamaican Black Castor Oil complemented with Pimento Leaf Oil.
This blend protects the skin and leaves the hair shiny and silky.
It is also excellent for the promotion of a healthy scalp and hair growth simulation.
•Protects the skin.
• High in antioxidants.
• Leaves hair shiny and silky.
Usage: Daily hair-care maintenance, hot oil treatment, skincare
100% Jamaican Black Castor Oil
No salt
Made from 100% Jamaican castor beans.
Produced using traditional methods.
The oil can be used as a moisturising massage oil or as a hot oil treatment for dry, damaged hair.
JBCO is also great to stimulate hair follicles for regrowth and to maintain healthy growing hair.
Usage: Daily hair-care maintenance, hot oil treatment, skincare, moisturising massage oil
