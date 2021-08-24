Best Summer Wigs

Here's the question that remains top of mind when the word wig surfaces especially for first-time wig wearers. “How do I maintain a fab look while trying to beat the heat? For, let's face it, heat, humidity and wigs do not a comfortable head make!

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) sought expert advice from Millionhairs By Ven CEO Venessa Drysdale who believes choosing the right wig can make all the difference. The St Thomas native launched her hair business in 2017. The growing demand for her skincare routine and style tips led her to roll out Million Hairs by Ven Organics — a line of handmade organic skin and hair care products — and an online retail store, Millionhairscloset shortly thereafter. The beauty-obsessed entrepreneur says she has always been the go-to person for wig advice and is eager to share some of what she's learned over the years.

Deep Curly

“Summer is the season for curls! There's nothing like small, bouncy curls to complement your perfect vacation look,” Drysdale tells TSD. Maintain fresh curls with a mixture of water and conditioner and watch as heads turn at every corner.

Bob

The theme for #Summer21? Short hair, don't care! Whether you prefer it curly, wavy or bone-straight, a bob wig can be styled to match your mood. Cover with a bonnet each night, add a dollop of hair serum in the morning and go.

#Team613

If you're already into hair extensions, you'll probably know what 613 means. But for those who don't, TSD is here to break it down. The colour 613 refers to a high-end human hair wig that has already been dyed and bleached. Think: platinum blonde. Only the finest virgin hair can be bleached to achieve this colour. So if you're planning a hot girl summer, then this wig is for you.

Body Wave

Sometimes simplicity is key. Body wave wigs are fuss-free and easy to maintain. Drysdale suggests using flexi-rods to keep waves looking natural.

Straight

Make a statement with one of Drysdale's bone-straight wigs. “This style requires little to no work,” she shares. A trusty flat iron and a wax stick is all you need to keep your hair looking good.

Do it like Drysdale

The hair expert lets us in on some of her best wig-maintenance tips:

1. When combing your wig, you must be gentle. Each texture requires a different tool. For straight and body wave hair use a detangling brush or comb. For curly or deep wave, use your hands or a wide-tooth comb to detangle.

2. Avoid sleeping in your wigs. But if you must, use a silk tie-head or bonnet.

3. Use Argan Oil Shampoo or the Silicon Mix shampoo along with the Silicon Mix conditioner to wash wigs. After washing the wig, dry it strand by strand for all the straight and wavy textures and let it air-dry if it has a curly texture.

4. Millionhairs Organics products are created to protect the hair under your wig. The hair growth oil helps with dry scalp and stimulates new growth.