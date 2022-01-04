Boodie's Bomb Brown Beat

Boodie's Bomb Brown BeatTuesday, January 04, 2022
|
It is our firm belief that New Year's Eve make-up shouldn't be relegated to just one night a year — especially considering we've been robbed of the usual NYE revelry for the last two years. So if you're still in a celebratory mood (we've made it to 2022, woot, woot!), might we entice you to try pro make-up artist Tamieka Boodie's silver lining brown smokey eye, get glammed up and cheers to the new year in style. Boodie's look, which features rosy cheeks, a sultry eye created with rich, chocolate brown tones, bold brows and a deep-red lip puts a modern and fresh spin on classic glamour. Best of all, the look comes complete with a handy tutorial.
Products used:
Maybelline Superstay Foundation
CoverGirl Clean Matte Face Powder
Juvia's Place The Masquerade Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Maybelline Lash Sensational Lash Multiplying Mascara — Black
KleanColor Brow Pencil — Dark Brown
LA Girl Pro Concealer — Fawn
Sacha Cosmetics Setting Powder “Buttercup”
Black Radiance Baked Blush
CoverGirl Highlighter
Black Lip Liner
Maybelline Superstay Matte Liquid Lipstick — Pioneer
Get The Eye Look:
Step 1 — Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, diffuse dark brown shades (Fulani + Zulu) into the crease.
Step 2 — Apply a black eyeliner to the upper and lower waterline, mainly to the inner corners.
Step 3 — Apply the same brown shadows (Fulani + Zulu) below the lower lash line to create a soft smokey effect.
Step 4 — Add Giza (an ivory white shimmer) to the inner eye corner.
Step 5 — Complete the look with two coats of mascara to bottom lashes, add your favourite pair of falsies, and go!
Brue Beauty
Online make-up store and virtual and face-to-face make-up classes.
IG: @bruebeauty | YouTube: Tami Boodz
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy