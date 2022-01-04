Boodie's Bomb Brown Beat

It is our firm belief that New Year's Eve make-up shouldn't be relegated to just one night a year — especially considering we've been robbed of the usual NYE revelry for the last two years. So if you're still in a celebratory mood (we've made it to 2022, woot, woot!), might we entice you to try pro make-up artist Tamieka Boodie's silver lining brown smokey eye, get glammed up and cheers to the new year in style. Boodie's look, which features rosy cheeks, a sultry eye created with rich, chocolate brown tones, bold brows and a deep-red lip puts a modern and fresh spin on classic glamour. Best of all, the look comes complete with a handy tutorial.

Products used:

Maybelline Superstay Foundation

CoverGirl Clean Matte Face Powder

Juvia's Place The Masquerade Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Maybelline Lash Sensational Lash Multiplying Mascara — Black

KleanColor Brow Pencil — Dark Brown

LA Girl Pro Concealer — Fawn

Sacha Cosmetics Setting Powder “Buttercup”

Black Radiance Baked Blush

CoverGirl Highlighter

Black Lip Liner

Maybelline Superstay Matte Liquid Lipstick — Pioneer

Get The Eye Look:

Step 1 — Using a fluffy eyeshadow brush, diffuse dark brown shades (Fulani + Zulu) into the crease.

Step 2 — Apply a black eyeliner to the upper and lower waterline, mainly to the inner corners.

Step 3 — Apply the same brown shadows (Fulani + Zulu) below the lower lash line to create a soft smokey effect.

Step 4 — Add Giza (an ivory white shimmer) to the inner eye corner.

Step 5 — Complete the look with two coats of mascara to bottom lashes, add your favourite pair of falsies, and go!

Brue Beauty

Online make-up store and virtual and face-to-face make-up classes.

IG: @bruebeauty | YouTube: Tami Boodz