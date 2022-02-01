LoveYo'self: Fenty Beauty Lavender Savage Gloss Bomb

#LoveYo'self: Fenty Beauty Lavender Savage Gloss BombTuesday, February 01, 2022
|
With an abundance of lip products hitting the market for 2022, one can easily get overwhelmed in pursuit of the perfect pout. But, Fenty Beauty's newest Gloss Bomb Heat made exclusively in the shade Lavender Savage for Valentine's Day has, we reckon, a competitive advantage.
The stop-everything, give-it-to-me gloss promises a plumping effect and comes in a sheer lavender shade. Considered a cool neutral, the light purple shade it is hoped will add colour to cheeks and brighten the entire face. Cool tones are also known to play up the whiteness of your teeth. Do, however, go light on the gloss to allow your natural lip hue to show through.
Lavender Savage is a lip luminiser and plumper hybrid that delivers a hint of tint, and a gentle warming sensation that leaves your lips looking fuller. It's the OG Gloss Bomb you love, but a few degrees hotter.
Thinking about incorporating the new shade in your Valentine's Day make-up look? #TreatYo'self to a fresh tube at fentybeauty.com.
