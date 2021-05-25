Bye-bye, hair!

Let's start off by saying that body hair is nothing to be ashamed of. (It's meant to protect us, after all!) But many women prefer silky smooth (hair-free) skin. And that's fine. The tricky part is removing body hair and keeping it off.

While hair removal methods abound, many have grown frustrated with the quick regrowth. The dream? To stop shaving every three days and bid a final farewell to your stash of razors, and collection of shaving creams. Sure, waxing is also a go-to, but that process is not a total walk in the park, either.

If you're willing to shell out a little extra cash, however, you could opt instead for a more permanent result: laser hair removal. Don't worry, it's not as scary as it sounds! This high-tech method uses light to destroy the hair follicle, leaving you with fuzz-free skin. The method has been around since the 90s, but it's now more popular than ever. And for good reason: it's an effective and safe way to get rid of facial and body hair and requires virtually no upkeep.

Need more info before you toss that trusty razor? No worries. To get to the bottom of what really goes down during a laser hair removal appointment, and who's a good candidate, we went straight to the source. Venice Anderson, owner of Body Contouring by VenPosh, breaks down exactly what you need to know.

What are some of the most popular areas for laser hair removal?

“Bikini, underarms, and lower legs are the most popular areas for women,” says Anderson. Clients tend to request the chin area, as well. Her salon performs the procedure on the aforementioned areas as well as half-leg, full legs, and other areas of the face.

Will it hurt?

“It doesn't hurt. For me it's more ticklish, almost like little pinches,” Anderson explains. “It hurts far less than waxing and is very tolerable,” she contined. A numbing cream is applied before treatment, if patients require.

What should I do before treatment?

The treatment area should be shaved completely, at least 24 hours prior to treatment. By shaving, the lasers will be able to better reach the hair follicles. Clients should not apply any lotions, oils or creams to the treatment area.

...and after treatment?

Skip hot showers. If irritation occurs apply aloe to soothe. Anderson advises against waxing or tweezing in favour of shaving.

I've heard it doesn't work on dark skin tones!

Let's put this myth to rest. Hair on dark skin can absolutely be removed via laser. What makes laser hair removal problematic for dark skin is when the laser targets the pigment (melanin) in your skin in addition to the hair follicle. So choosing a salon that carries the right laser device is key. VenPosh is equipped with a laser that bypasses the melanin in your skin and targets just the hair follicle.

How long will it take to see results?

“It depends on the client,” says Anderson, but most see results in as little as two or three sessions. A full course from four to 12 sessions is sometimes required to see permanent results depending on hair type.

The bottom line

Although laser hair removal isn't exactly permanent, it's still one of the best options for slowing hair growth over an extended period of time.