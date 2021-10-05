Get the Look: Cardi B's Crystal Couture

Get the Look: Cardi B's Crystal CoutureTuesday, October 05, 2021
|
As the world fawned over Cardi B in Mugler Fall 1995 couture at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) was busy securing the deets on the rap star's flawless face. Dubbed the 'crystal couture' look by celebrated, British-born, Rock-blooded make-up artist Pat McGrath, the seamless beat — made extra haute with red crystals — was created by make-up artist Erika La'Pearl using products from McGrath's make-up brand Pat McGrath Labs.
Here's How To Get the look:
#PatMcGrathHowTo
FACE
• Smooth Sublime Perfection Primer onto the face using fingertips.
• Blend Sublime Perfection Foundation into the skin (Cardi uses a mix of shades 'Medium 16' 'Medium 17' & 'Medium 18').
• Brighten under the eyes and conceal any imperfections using Sublime Perfection Concealer.
• Set under the eyes with Under-Eye Blurring Powder.
• Set the rest of the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.
• Blend 'Divine Rose' Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio over the cheeks using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush.
• Add depth to the cheeks with 'Desert Orchid' Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio.
• Highlight the high points of the face with Skin Fetish Ultra Glow Highlighter in 'Golden Nectar' from the Galactic Sun Trio.
EYES
• Attach Crimson Couture Crystals to the brows using eyelash adhesive.
• Diffuse 'Sunrose Amber' eye shadow through the socket, crease and outer corner with a fluffy brush.
• Add depth to the socket and outer corner with 'Nocturne' eye shadow using a small blending brush.
• Blend 'Heavenly Body' eye shadow over the outer half of the lid.
• Emphasise the inner half of the lid with 'Galactic Glow' eye shadow.
• Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in 'Blk Coffee' along the upper & lower lash line & soften with a small detail brush.
• Layer 'Nocturne' eye shadow over the pencil using an angled brush.
• Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in 'Xtreme Black'.
• Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wing.
• Apply Dark Star mascara & false lashes.
LIPS
• Line the lips with 'Buff' PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil.
• Use a finger to blend the pencil into the lips.
• Finish with 'Nude Venus' Divinyl.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login