Get the Look: Cardi B's Crystal Couture

As the world fawned over Cardi B in Mugler Fall 1995 couture at Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) was busy securing the deets on the rap star's flawless face. Dubbed the 'crystal couture' look by celebrated, British-born, Rock-blooded make-up artist Pat McGrath, the seamless beat — made extra haute with red crystals — was created by make-up artist Erika La'Pearl using products from McGrath's make-up brand Pat McGrath Labs.

Here's How To Get the look:

#PatMcGrathHowTo

FACE

• Smooth Sublime Perfection Primer onto the face using fingertips.

• Blend Sublime Perfection Foundation into the skin (Cardi uses a mix of shades 'Medium 16' 'Medium 17' & 'Medium 18').

• Brighten under the eyes and conceal any imperfections using Sublime Perfection Concealer.

• Set under the eyes with Under-Eye Blurring Powder.

• Set the rest of the face with Sublime Perfection Setting Powder.

• Blend 'Divine Rose' Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio over the cheeks using the Sublime Perfection Powder Brush.

• Add depth to the cheeks with 'Desert Orchid' Divine Blush from the Galactic Sun Trio.

• Highlight the high points of the face with Skin Fetish Ultra Glow Highlighter in 'Golden Nectar' from the Galactic Sun Trio.

EYES

• Attach Crimson Couture Crystals to the brows using eyelash adhesive.

• Diffuse 'Sunrose Amber' eye shadow through the socket, crease and outer corner with a fluffy brush.

• Add depth to the socket and outer corner with 'Nocturne' eye shadow using a small blending brush.

• Blend 'Heavenly Body' eye shadow over the outer half of the lid.

• Emphasise the inner half of the lid with 'Galactic Glow' eye shadow.

• Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in 'Blk Coffee' along the upper & lower lash line & soften with a small detail brush.

• Layer 'Nocturne' eye shadow over the pencil using an angled brush.

• Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in 'Xtreme Black'.

• Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner & extend into a wing.

• Apply Dark Star mascara & false lashes.

LIPS

• Line the lips with 'Buff' PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil.

• Use a finger to blend the pencil into the lips.

• Finish with 'Nude Venus' Divinyl.