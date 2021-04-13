The only thing getting lit this weekend is your fave Neveah candle!

If you're a beauty fanatic, like us, you probably already know that it's not just about looking good. Oftentimes, the best beauty hacks are the ones that manage to make us feel good on the inside. And while binge-watching your favourite series on Netflix with a glass of wine used to do the trick, there are days when you deserve to up the ante on your after-work relaxation routine.

Enter luxury candles: A great way to create an at-home spa experience without blowing your budget. Best of all, you can get a whiff of luxe right here in Jamaica, thanks to law student and candlemaker Deleishia Brown.

The 23-year-old is at the helm of Neveah Candle Co — a handmade fragrance goods company — which launched in November 2019. Brown conceptualised the business idea while on a work and travel programme earlier that year, though she admits her introduction to the craft was as a student at Mount Alvernia High School. “I remember making candles out of crayons. This was for my home economics project and I think it was at that point that I developed a passion for them,” she told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD).

Years later and Brown, a self-proclaimed fragrance lover, makes her candles from scratch using a FDA-approved soy wax blend. Label designs and packaging are also done by her.

From reed diffusers, hand-poured wax melts, and candles, Neveah Candle Co has a product that'll make a great addition to your beauty routine.

So don your silk robe, pour a glass of wine because a heavenly experience is just a wick away!

Some scents available:

Mimosa — this one has a mix of raspberry and citrus, peaches and anchored on a sangria base that'll remind you of tropical getaway.

Sex on the Beach — a deep sultry combination of merlot, blackberry, patchouli and amber.

Exhale — your go-to scent for relaxation, with top notes of peppermint and eucalyptus with a hint of cedar, lavender in the middle and patchouli at its base.

Yummy Yummy — a gourmand lover's dream! Top notes include caramel with sea salt and hazelnut in the middle and rum to complete the delicious sensation.

Touch — peach nectar and sparkling pear mixes with apple blossom, water lily, sandalwood, orchid and chiffon musk for a gorgeous bouquet.

Interested in her products? Place orders via direct message on the brand's Instagram page: @neveahcandleco.