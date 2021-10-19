Get Naomi's Gorgeous Gaze

Eyeshadow application continues to be one of the trickiest beauty skills to master. But Naomi Campbell's “halo eye” on the Balmain Spring/Summer 2022 runway at Paris Fashion Week may be the one you'll get the hang of. The scintillating look was created by Daniel Sallstrom using products from Pat McGrath Labs, the eponymous beauty line created by the celebrated British-born, Rock-blooded make-up artist.

A great alternative to popular smoky eyes, halo eye make-up uses strategic shadow placement to give the illusion of larger, rounder eyes. What you want to do is sandwich a light colour with a darker colour on both the upper and lower lids. This brings light to the centre of the eyes, making them pop and appear wider.

The best part? It can be done with any colour scheme, shadow finish, or intensity, so you can rock this look anywhere. Whether you're looking for a subtle shimmer or full spotlight effect, follow this guide for a heavenly gaze with the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II Palette.

#Pat McGrath How-To

1. Prime your eyes!

This step goes without saying. If you want your eyeshadows to stay vibrant, priming is crucial. Apply a little bit of your favourite primer and blend it from the lid up to the brow.

2. Apply a transition colour

A transition is usually a light to mid-tone neutral colour applied to the crease to help blend out shadows. In this case, you'll want to keep it relatively light, since the main focus will be on the lids and outer corners. For a perfect transition colour, use Naked Blush eye shadow through the crease and towards the brow bone.

3. Darken the inner and outer thirds

Smudge PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black through the inner and outer corners. Blend through the crease and outwards with a small blending brush. Then layer Xtreme Burgundy eye shadow over the pencil and extend it into a wing shape.

4. Now for the star of the show

The focal point of this look is the shade used on the centre of the lid. This colour can be any finish but shimmers and metallics look especially pretty. Press Gold Lust 001 pigment over the centre of the lid with a finger for maximum impact. Shimmery eyeshadows blend better when you use your fingers.

5. Let's get X-treme

Tightline the upper & lower waterline with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black. Use the same pencil to smudge along the lower lash line. Use a small detail brush to soften the line if necessary. Line the lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeline then apply Dark Star mascara and your favourite false lashes.