Get Scrubbing!

When was the last time you exfoliated your body? If you're still thinking about it, then it's been way too long!

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has selected five scrubs that will have you coming out of the weekend lockdown with smooth, glowing skin. Whether you're the 10-step beauty routine kinda girl or the wash-and-go type, these pamper products will work wonders for your skin and have you forgetting all about the strict restrictions this weekend.

Take your at-home spa experience to the next level with one of these TSD picks.

1.

Paradise Child Blue Mountain Coffee Scrub — Lemongrass & Green Tea

This one is a triple threat! The lemongrass oil is a natural astringent that brightens skin, unclogs pores, and helps to resolve acne and breakout. The anti-aging properties of green tea will keep you hydrated and, when used on the face will give puffy eyes some added TLC! Plus, the main ingredient, Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee, is superpacked with benefits as well.

Shop online at shopparadisechild.com

2.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub — Coconut Lime

Three reasons why you'll love this one? It smells like a Caribbean escape, it provides intense exfoliation, and deeply nourishes to help your skin restore a natural glow!

Check The Face Place Spa for more.

3.

Dove Exfoliating Body Polish — crushed almond & mango butter

Create the perfect pamper experience with this whipped, rich and fragrant body polish. It's great for those who prefer a gentle scrub.

Available at Fontana Pharmacy.

4.

Dermalogica Thermofoliant Body Scrub

Massage onto wet skin for brightness and radiance. The dual-action vegan formula has lactic acid to dissolve dead cells, licorice extract, white tea, coffeeberry and chamomile to infuse skin with vital antioxidants, and tea tree and grapefruit peel oils to purify and refresh.

Get yours at Anne Martin.

5.

Earth Elements Coffee Body & Face Scrub

We've heard how coffee scrubs help with cellulite and stretch marks, but you'll be happy to know it's also great for your face. It tightens skin, helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, and fades age-related dark spots. And, of course, any coffee lover will also point out the enticing scent is an added bonus!

Grab a jar at Earth Elements or NicMic Beauty Supplies.